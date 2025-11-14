- Growth
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
61 (59.22%)
Loss Trades:
42 (40.78%)
Best trade:
30.36 USD
Worst trade:
-37.96 USD
Gross Profit:
690.56 USD (28 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-580.61 USD (19 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (81.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.41%
Max deposit load:
2.72%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
73 (70.87%)
Short Trades:
30 (29.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.32 USD
Average Loss:
-13.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-46.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-12.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.20 USD
Maximal:
155.57 USD (12.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.53% (155.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.52% (14.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|EURUSD
|34
|GBPUSD
|6
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|205
|EURUSD
|-36
|GBPUSD
|-59
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|-484
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.36 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 16
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 47
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.24 × 405
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.81 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.00 × 19
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.06 × 180
|
TitanFX-05
|1.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.86 × 90
|
FXCC1-Live
|1.91 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.17 × 23
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.26 × 166
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|2.41 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.58 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|3.07 × 14
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
No reviews
