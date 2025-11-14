The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.

We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.

If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.

Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.