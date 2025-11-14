SignalsSections
William Sudhana

GoldenCompass

William Sudhana
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
61 (59.22%)
Loss Trades:
42 (40.78%)
Best trade:
30.36 USD
Worst trade:
-37.96 USD
Gross Profit:
690.56 USD (28 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-580.61 USD (19 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (81.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.41%
Max deposit load:
2.72%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
73 (70.87%)
Short Trades:
30 (29.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.32 USD
Average Loss:
-13.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-46.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-12.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.20 USD
Maximal:
155.57 USD (12.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.53% (155.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.52% (14.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
EURUSD 34
GBPUSD 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 205
EURUSD -36
GBPUSD -59
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD -484
GBPUSD -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.36 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 16
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 47
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 41
FPMarkets-Live3
0.16 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.24 × 405
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.44 × 18
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.00 × 19
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.06 × 180
TitanFX-05
1.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.86 × 90
FXCC1-Live
1.91 × 43
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.17 × 23
FxPro.com-Real07
2.26 × 166
XMGlobal-Real 35
2.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.58 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.67 × 3
Exness-Real17
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 43
3.07 × 14
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
No reviews
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
