Trades:
76
Bénéfice trades:
54 (71.05%)
Perte trades:
22 (28.95%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-37.96 USD
Bénéfice brut:
643.34 USD (28 040 pips)
Perte brute:
-377.82 USD (16 431 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (81.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
126.46 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.73
Longs trades:
55 (72.37%)
Courts trades:
21 (27.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.70
Rendement attendu:
3.49 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-44.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-69.56 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.26%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8.20 USD
Maximal:
97.27 USD (7.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|EURUSD
|14
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|211
|EURUSD
|55
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|562
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.36 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +81.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.98 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 9
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 36
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 393
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.81 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.00 × 19
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.12 × 141
|
TitanFX-05
|1.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.86 × 90
|
FXCC1-Live
|2.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.58 × 31
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|2.61 × 23
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.64 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.92 × 36
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|3.36 × 66
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|3.89 × 9
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
