- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
76
Profit Trade:
54 (71.05%)
Loss Trade:
22 (28.95%)
Best Trade:
30.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-37.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
643.34 USD (28 040 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-377.82 USD (16 431 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (81.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
126.46 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.73
Long Trade:
55 (72.37%)
Short Trade:
21 (27.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
3.49 USD
Profitto medio:
11.91 USD
Perdita media:
-17.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-44.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-69.56 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.26%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.20 USD
Massimale:
97.27 USD (7.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|EURUSD
|14
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|211
|EURUSD
|55
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|562
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.36 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +81.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.98 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 9
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 36
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 393
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.81 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.00 × 19
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.12 × 141
|
TitanFX-05
|1.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.86 × 90
|
FXCC1-Live
|2.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.58 × 31
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|2.61 × 23
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.64 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.92 × 36
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|3.36 × 66
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|3.89 × 9
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
