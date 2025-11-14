SegnaliSezioni
William Sudhana

GoldenCompass

William Sudhana
0 recensioni
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
76
Profit Trade:
54 (71.05%)
Loss Trade:
22 (28.95%)
Best Trade:
30.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-37.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
643.34 USD (28 040 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-377.82 USD (16 431 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (81.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
126.46 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.73
Long Trade:
55 (72.37%)
Short Trade:
21 (27.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
3.49 USD
Profitto medio:
11.91 USD
Perdita media:
-17.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-44.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-69.56 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.26%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.20 USD
Massimale:
97.27 USD (7.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
EURUSD 14
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 211
EURUSD 55
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
EURUSD 562
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.36 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +81.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 36
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 41
FPMarkets-Live3
0.13 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 393
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.44 × 18
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.00 × 19
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.12 × 141
TitanFX-05
1.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.86 × 90
FXCC1-Live
2.16 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.58 × 31
XMGlobal-Real 35
2.61 × 23
FxPro.com-Real07
2.64 × 118
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.67 × 3
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.92 × 36
FxPro.com-Real06
3.36 × 66
XMGlobal-Real 43
3.89 × 9
12 più
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
Non ci sono recensioni
