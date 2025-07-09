SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Robo 6P 7098
Khor Wei Hong

Robo 6P 7098

Khor Wei Hong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
94 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 268%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 372
Gewinntrades:
2 136 (63.34%)
Verlusttrades:
1 236 (36.65%)
Bester Trade:
105.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-35.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 003.57 USD (743 365 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 262.83 USD (621 979 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (35.79 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
172.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
99.04%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.25
Long-Positionen:
1 522 (45.14%)
Short-Positionen:
1 850 (54.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.88 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-150.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-161.10 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.07%
Jahresprognose:
61.56%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.10 USD
Maximaler:
240.02 USD (9.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.11% (223.83 USD)
Kapital:
35.13% (372.34 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 457
XAUUSD 441
USDCAD 401
AUDUSD 388
AUDCAD 354
EURGBP 196
EURAUD 147
EURJPY 85
CHFJPY 84
GBPAUD 68
AUDJPY 66
GBPCHF 52
EURCAD 34
AUDCHF 29
USDCHF 28
GBPCAD 26
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 90
EURUSD 337
XAUUSD 522
USDCAD 75
AUDUSD 215
AUDCAD 185
EURGBP -15
EURAUD 286
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 69
GBPAUD 43
AUDJPY -11
GBPCHF -70
EURCAD 25
AUDCHF -1
USDCHF -60
GBPCAD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 8.9K
EURUSD 25K
XAUUSD 26K
USDCAD 17K
AUDUSD 17K
AUDCAD 7.7K
EURGBP -7.4K
EURAUD 13K
EURJPY 5.6K
CHFJPY 11K
GBPAUD 6.6K
AUDJPY -1.7K
GBPCHF -6.4K
EURCAD 3.5K
AUDCHF -69
USDCHF -5.4K
GBPCAD 1.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +105.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -35 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +35.79 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -150.66 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.19 × 335
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.26 × 66
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.56 × 484
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.91 × 2594
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.31 × 4281
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.43 × 2275
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.77 × 690
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.91 × 393
RoboForex-Pro-3
4.83 × 83
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 11:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.15% of days out of 554 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 06:01
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 553 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 18:58
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 528 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 03:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 06:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 12:57
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 524 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 520 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 09:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 18:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Robo 6P 7098
30 USD pro Monat
268%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
94
99%
3 372
63%
99%
1.23
0.52
USD
35%
1:500
Kopieren

