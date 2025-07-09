- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
3 372
Gewinntrades:
2 136 (63.34%)
Verlusttrades:
1 236 (36.65%)
Bester Trade:
105.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-35.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 003.57 USD (743 365 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 262.83 USD (621 979 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (35.79 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
172.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
99.04%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.25
Long-Positionen:
1 522 (45.14%)
Short-Positionen:
1 850 (54.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.88 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-150.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-161.10 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.07%
Jahresprognose:
61.56%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.10 USD
Maximaler:
240.02 USD (9.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.11% (223.83 USD)
Kapital:
35.13% (372.34 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|516
|EURUSD
|457
|XAUUSD
|441
|USDCAD
|401
|AUDUSD
|388
|AUDCAD
|354
|EURGBP
|196
|EURAUD
|147
|EURJPY
|85
|CHFJPY
|84
|GBPAUD
|68
|AUDJPY
|66
|GBPCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|34
|AUDCHF
|29
|USDCHF
|28
|GBPCAD
|26
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|90
|EURUSD
|337
|XAUUSD
|522
|USDCAD
|75
|AUDUSD
|215
|AUDCAD
|185
|EURGBP
|-15
|EURAUD
|286
|EURJPY
|35
|CHFJPY
|69
|GBPAUD
|43
|AUDJPY
|-11
|GBPCHF
|-70
|EURCAD
|25
|AUDCHF
|-1
|USDCHF
|-60
|GBPCAD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|8.9K
|EURUSD
|25K
|XAUUSD
|26K
|USDCAD
|17K
|AUDUSD
|17K
|AUDCAD
|7.7K
|EURGBP
|-7.4K
|EURAUD
|13K
|EURJPY
|5.6K
|CHFJPY
|11K
|GBPAUD
|6.6K
|AUDJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPCHF
|-6.4K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|AUDCHF
|-69
|USDCHF
|-5.4K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Bester Trade: +105.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -35 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +35.79 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -150.66 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.19 × 335
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.26 × 66
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.56 × 484
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.91 × 2594
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.31 × 4281
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.43 × 2275
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|3.77 × 690
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.91 × 393
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|4.83 × 83
|
Axi-US03-Live
|10.24 × 793
