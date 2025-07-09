SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Robo 6P 7098
Khor Wei Hong

Robo 6P 7098

Khor Wei Hong
0 reviews
Reliability
93 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 268%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 367
Profit Trades:
2 134 (63.37%)
Loss Trades:
1 233 (36.62%)
Best trade:
105.24 USD
Worst trade:
-35.04 USD
Gross Profit:
8 991.52 USD (742 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 247.54 USD (620 899 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (35.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
99.04%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.27
Long Trades:
1 518 (45.08%)
Short Trades:
1 849 (54.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
4.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-150.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.10 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Annual Forecast:
190.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.10 USD
Maximal:
240.02 USD (9.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.11% (223.83 USD)
By Equity:
35.13% (372.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 456
XAUUSD 441
USDCAD 398
AUDUSD 388
AUDCAD 354
EURGBP 196
EURAUD 146
EURJPY 85
CHFJPY 84
GBPAUD 68
AUDJPY 66
GBPCHF 52
EURCAD 34
AUDCHF 29
USDCHF 28
GBPCAD 26
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 90
EURUSD 333
XAUUSD 522
USDCAD 77
AUDUSD 215
AUDCAD 185
EURGBP -15
EURAUD 291
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 69
GBPAUD 43
AUDJPY -11
GBPCHF -70
EURCAD 25
AUDCHF -1
USDCHF -60
GBPCAD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 8.9K
EURUSD 25K
XAUUSD 26K
USDCAD 17K
AUDUSD 17K
AUDCAD 7.7K
EURGBP -7.4K
EURAUD 14K
EURJPY 5.6K
CHFJPY 11K
GBPAUD 6.6K
AUDJPY -1.7K
GBPCHF -6.4K
EURCAD 3.5K
AUDCHF -69
USDCHF -5.4K
GBPCAD 1.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.24 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.19 × 335
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.26 × 66
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.56 × 484
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.91 × 2591
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.30 × 4269
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.42 × 2269
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.77 × 690
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.91 × 393
RoboForex-Pro-3
4.83 × 83
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.15% of days out of 554 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 06:01
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 553 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 18:58
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 528 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 03:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 06:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 12:57
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 524 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 520 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 09:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 18:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
