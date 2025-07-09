- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 367
Profit Trades:
2 134 (63.37%)
Loss Trades:
1 233 (36.62%)
Best trade:
105.24 USD
Worst trade:
-35.04 USD
Gross Profit:
8 991.52 USD (742 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 247.54 USD (620 899 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (35.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
99.04%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.27
Long Trades:
1 518 (45.08%)
Short Trades:
1 849 (54.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
4.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-150.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.10 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Annual Forecast:
190.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.10 USD
Maximal:
240.02 USD (9.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.11% (223.83 USD)
By Equity:
35.13% (372.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|516
|EURUSD
|456
|XAUUSD
|441
|USDCAD
|398
|AUDUSD
|388
|AUDCAD
|354
|EURGBP
|196
|EURAUD
|146
|EURJPY
|85
|CHFJPY
|84
|GBPAUD
|68
|AUDJPY
|66
|GBPCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|34
|AUDCHF
|29
|USDCHF
|28
|GBPCAD
|26
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|90
|EURUSD
|333
|XAUUSD
|522
|USDCAD
|77
|AUDUSD
|215
|AUDCAD
|185
|EURGBP
|-15
|EURAUD
|291
|EURJPY
|35
|CHFJPY
|69
|GBPAUD
|43
|AUDJPY
|-11
|GBPCHF
|-70
|EURCAD
|25
|AUDCHF
|-1
|USDCHF
|-60
|GBPCAD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|8.9K
|EURUSD
|25K
|XAUUSD
|26K
|USDCAD
|17K
|AUDUSD
|17K
|AUDCAD
|7.7K
|EURGBP
|-7.4K
|EURAUD
|14K
|EURJPY
|5.6K
|CHFJPY
|11K
|GBPAUD
|6.6K
|AUDJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPCHF
|-6.4K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|AUDCHF
|-69
|USDCHF
|-5.4K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.24 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.19 × 335
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.26 × 66
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.56 × 484
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.91 × 2591
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.30 × 4269
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.42 × 2269
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|3.77 × 690
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.91 × 393
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|4.83 × 83
|
Axi-US03-Live
|10.24 × 793
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
268%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
93
99%
3 367
63%
99%
1.24
0.52
USD
USD
35%
1:500