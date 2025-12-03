SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Goldora
Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
2 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
29 Wochen
3 / 16K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 457%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
605
Gewinntrades:
332 (54.87%)
Verlusttrades:
273 (45.12%)
Bester Trade:
134.29 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-115.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 862.64 USD (651 046 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 931.01 USD (329 397 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (730.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
776.98 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
19.60%
Max deposit load:
68.38%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.49
Long-Positionen:
328 (54.21%)
Short-Positionen:
277 (45.79%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-21.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
17 (-390.26 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-390.26 USD (17)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.52%
Jahresprognose:
91.20%
Algo-Trading:
62%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
394.11 USD
Maximaler:
451.40 USD (16.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
40.45% (394.11 USD)
Kapital:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 557
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 168K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +134.29 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -116 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 17
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +730.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -390.26 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.06 × 187
noch 67 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
 Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
sajad mohseni
33
sajad mohseni 2025.12.03 18:36  (geändert 2025.12.04 20:55) 
 

joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞

Babak Akbarzadeh
33
Babak Akbarzadeh 2025.11.28 14:08 
 

Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.

2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Goldora
30 USD pro Monat
457%
3
16K
USD
2.9K
USD
29
62%
605
54%
20%
1.49
4.85
USD
40%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.