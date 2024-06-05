- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 828
Gewinntrades:
2 048 (72.41%)
Verlusttrades:
780 (27.58%)
Bester Trade:
175.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-344.85 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 771.55 USD (443 026 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 974.11 USD (653 002 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
60 (33.31 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
303.38 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
95.40%
Max deposit load:
3.78%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.59
Long-Positionen:
1 603 (56.68%)
Short-Positionen:
1 225 (43.32%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
26 (-1 761.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 761.66 USD (26)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.27%
Jahresprognose:
15.45%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4 201.79 USD
Maximaler:
5 420.48 USD (48.32%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
48.50% (5 420.48 USD)
Kapital:
21.67% (2 412.48 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|586
|AUDCAD
|560
|GBPCAD
|521
|AUDSGD
|338
|AUDNZD
|335
|EURSGD
|332
|EURJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|26
|GBPSGD
|23
|AUDCHF
|20
|SGDJPY
|19
|NAS100.r
|19
|GBPCHF
|9
|USDSGD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|AUDCAD
|327
|GBPCAD
|-294
|AUDSGD
|277
|AUDNZD
|185
|EURSGD
|-385
|EURJPY
|-871
|NZDCAD
|270
|GBPSGD
|-268
|AUDCHF
|-412
|SGDJPY
|-315
|NAS100.r
|-118
|GBPCHF
|236
|USDSGD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|-142K
|AUDCAD
|25K
|GBPCAD
|4K
|AUDSGD
|16K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|EURSGD
|-37K
|EURJPY
|-41K
|NZDCAD
|3.4K
|GBPSGD
|-4.1K
|AUDCHF
|-6.2K
|SGDJPY
|-13K
|NAS100.r
|-28K
|GBPCHF
|3.3K
|USDSGD
|-31
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +175.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -345 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 29
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 26
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +33.31 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 761.66 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 40
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.07 × 98
|
KOT-Live3
|0.27 × 353
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.36 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 297
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.93 × 55
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.16 × 87
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.35 × 257
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.36 × 73
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.77 × 75
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.19 × 145
|
TitanFX-06
|3.52 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|3.82 × 128
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|3.86 × 7
|
Axi-US07-Live
|5.46 × 230
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.43 × 243
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
1000 USD pro Monat
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
6.7K
USD
USD
82
100%
2 828
72%
95%
0.64
-1.13
USD
USD
48%
1:500