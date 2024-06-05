SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / LL8899WF
Wing Kin Lorie Lam

LL8899WF

Wing Kin Lorie Lam
0 Bewertungen
82 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 -32%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 828
Gewinntrades:
2 048 (72.41%)
Verlusttrades:
780 (27.58%)
Bester Trade:
175.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-344.85 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 771.55 USD (443 026 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 974.11 USD (653 002 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
60 (33.31 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
303.38 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
95.40%
Max deposit load:
3.78%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.59
Long-Positionen:
1 603 (56.68%)
Short-Positionen:
1 225 (43.32%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
26 (-1 761.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 761.66 USD (26)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.27%
Jahresprognose:
15.45%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4 201.79 USD
Maximaler:
5 420.48 USD (48.32%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
48.50% (5 420.48 USD)
Kapital:
21.67% (2 412.48 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPNZD 586
AUDCAD 560
GBPCAD 521
AUDSGD 338
AUDNZD 335
EURSGD 332
EURJPY 37
NZDCAD 26
GBPSGD 23
AUDCHF 20
SGDJPY 19
NAS100.r 19
GBPCHF 9
USDSGD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD -1.8K
AUDCAD 327
GBPCAD -294
AUDSGD 277
AUDNZD 185
EURSGD -385
EURJPY -871
NZDCAD 270
GBPSGD -268
AUDCHF -412
SGDJPY -315
NAS100.r -118
GBPCHF 236
USDSGD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD -142K
AUDCAD 25K
GBPCAD 4K
AUDSGD 16K
AUDNZD 11K
EURSGD -37K
EURJPY -41K
NZDCAD 3.4K
GBPSGD -4.1K
AUDCHF -6.2K
SGDJPY -13K
NAS100.r -28K
GBPCHF 3.3K
USDSGD -31
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +175.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -345 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 29
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 26
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +33.31 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 761.66 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 40
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.07 × 98
KOT-Live3
0.27 × 353
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.36 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 297
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.93 × 55
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.16 × 87
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.35 × 257
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.36 × 73
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.77 × 75
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.19 × 145
TitanFX-06
3.52 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.82 × 128
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
3.86 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
5.46 × 230
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.43 × 243
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.02 22:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 22:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 22:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.17 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.25 23:15
No swaps are charged
2024.11.25 23:15
No swaps are charged
2024.11.18 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.14 14:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.12 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.11 18:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.11 04:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.06.06 15:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.05 14:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.06.05 14:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.06.05 13:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.05 13:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.05 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.06.05 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.06.05 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
