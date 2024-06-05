SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / LL8899WF
Wing Kin Lorie Lam

LL8899WF

Wing Kin Lorie Lam
0 comentarios
82 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 -32%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 828
Transacciones Rentables:
2 048 (72.41%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
780 (27.58%)
Mejor transacción:
175.09 USD
Peor transacción:
-344.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 771.55 USD (443 026 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 974.11 USD (653 002 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
60 (33.31 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
303.38 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Actividad comercial:
95.40%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.78%
Último trade:
17 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.59
Transacciones Largas:
1 603 (56.68%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 225 (43.32%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.64
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.13 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.82 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
26 (-1 761.66 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 761.66 USD (26)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.27%
Pronóstico anual:
15.45%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4 201.79 USD
Máxima:
5 420.48 USD (48.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
48.50% (5 420.48 USD)
De fondos:
21.67% (2 412.48 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPNZD 586
AUDCAD 560
GBPCAD 521
AUDSGD 338
AUDNZD 335
EURSGD 332
EURJPY 37
NZDCAD 26
GBPSGD 23
AUDCHF 20
SGDJPY 19
NAS100.r 19
GBPCHF 9
USDSGD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPNZD -1.8K
AUDCAD 327
GBPCAD -294
AUDSGD 277
AUDNZD 185
EURSGD -385
EURJPY -871
NZDCAD 270
GBPSGD -268
AUDCHF -412
SGDJPY -315
NAS100.r -118
GBPCHF 236
USDSGD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPNZD -142K
AUDCAD 25K
GBPCAD 4K
AUDSGD 16K
AUDNZD 11K
EURSGD -37K
EURJPY -41K
NZDCAD 3.4K
GBPSGD -4.1K
AUDCHF -6.2K
SGDJPY -13K
NAS100.r -28K
GBPCHF 3.3K
USDSGD -31
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +175.09 USD
Peor transacción: -345 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 29
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 26
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +33.31 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 761.66 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 40
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.07 × 98
KOT-Live3
0.27 × 353
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.36 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 297
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.93 × 55
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.16 × 87
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.36 × 73
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.37 × 252
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.77 × 75
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.19 × 145
TitanFX-06
3.52 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.82 × 128
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
3.86 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
5.46 × 230
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.43 × 243
No hay comentarios
2025.12.02 22:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 22:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 22:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.17 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.25 23:15
No swaps are charged
2024.11.25 23:15
No swaps are charged
2024.11.18 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.14 14:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.12 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.11 18:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.11 04:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.06.06 15:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.05 14:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.06.05 14:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.06.05 13:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.05 13:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.05 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.06.05 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.06.05 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
LL8899WF
1000 USD al mes
-32%
0
0
USD
6.7K
USD
82
100%
2 828
72%
95%
0.64
-1.13
USD
48%
1:500
