Total de Trades:
2 828
Transacciones Rentables:
2 048 (72.41%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
780 (27.58%)
Mejor transacción:
175.09 USD
Peor transacción:
-344.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 771.55 USD (443 026 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 974.11 USD (653 002 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
60 (33.31 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
303.38 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Actividad comercial:
95.40%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.78%
Último trade:
17 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.59
Transacciones Largas:
1 603 (56.68%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 225 (43.32%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.64
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.13 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.82 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
26 (-1 761.66 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 761.66 USD (26)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.27%
Pronóstico anual:
15.45%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4 201.79 USD
Máxima:
5 420.48 USD (48.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
48.50% (5 420.48 USD)
De fondos:
21.67% (2 412.48 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|586
|AUDCAD
|560
|GBPCAD
|521
|AUDSGD
|338
|AUDNZD
|335
|EURSGD
|332
|EURJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|26
|GBPSGD
|23
|AUDCHF
|20
|SGDJPY
|19
|NAS100.r
|19
|GBPCHF
|9
|USDSGD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|AUDCAD
|327
|GBPCAD
|-294
|AUDSGD
|277
|AUDNZD
|185
|EURSGD
|-385
|EURJPY
|-871
|NZDCAD
|270
|GBPSGD
|-268
|AUDCHF
|-412
|SGDJPY
|-315
|NAS100.r
|-118
|GBPCHF
|236
|USDSGD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPNZD
|-142K
|AUDCAD
|25K
|GBPCAD
|4K
|AUDSGD
|16K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|EURSGD
|-37K
|EURJPY
|-41K
|NZDCAD
|3.4K
|GBPSGD
|-4.1K
|AUDCHF
|-6.2K
|SGDJPY
|-13K
|NAS100.r
|-28K
|GBPCHF
|3.3K
|USDSGD
|-31
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +175.09 USD
Peor transacción: -345 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 29
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 26
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +33.31 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 761.66 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 40
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.07 × 98
|
KOT-Live3
|0.27 × 353
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.36 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 297
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.93 × 55
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.16 × 87
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.36 × 73
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.37 × 252
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.77 × 75
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.19 × 145
|
TitanFX-06
|3.52 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|3.82 × 128
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|3.86 × 7
|
Axi-US07-Live
|5.46 × 230
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.43 × 243
