SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LL8899WF
Wing Kin Lorie Lam

LL8899WF

Wing Kin Lorie Lam
0 reviews
81 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2024 -32%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 826
Profit Trades:
2 046 (72.39%)
Loss Trades:
780 (27.60%)
Best trade:
175.09 USD
Worst trade:
-344.85 USD
Gross Profit:
5 769.63 USD (442 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 974.11 USD (653 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (33.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
303.38 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
95.40%
Max deposit load:
3.78%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
1 601 (56.65%)
Short Trades:
1 225 (43.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-1.13 USD
Average Profit:
2.82 USD
Average Loss:
-11.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-1 761.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 761.66 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 201.79 USD
Maximal:
5 420.48 USD (48.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.50% (5 420.48 USD)
By Equity:
21.67% (2 412.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 586
AUDCAD 560
GBPCAD 521
AUDSGD 338
AUDNZD 333
EURSGD 332
EURJPY 37
NZDCAD 26
GBPSGD 23
AUDCHF 20
SGDJPY 19
NAS100.r 19
GBPCHF 9
USDSGD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD -1.8K
AUDCAD 327
GBPCAD -294
AUDSGD 277
AUDNZD 183
EURSGD -385
EURJPY -871
NZDCAD 270
GBPSGD -268
AUDCHF -412
SGDJPY -315
NAS100.r -118
GBPCHF 236
USDSGD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD -142K
AUDCAD 25K
GBPCAD 4K
AUDSGD 16K
AUDNZD 11K
EURSGD -37K
EURJPY -41K
NZDCAD 3.4K
GBPSGD -4.1K
AUDCHF -6.2K
SGDJPY -13K
NAS100.r -28K
GBPCHF 3.3K
USDSGD -31
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +175.09 USD
Worst trade: -345 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 761.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 40
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.07 × 98
KOT-Live3
0.27 × 353
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.36 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 297
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.93 × 55
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.16 × 87
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.36 × 73
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.37 × 251
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.77 × 75
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.19 × 145
TitanFX-06
3.52 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.82 × 128
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
3.86 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
5.46 × 230
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.43 × 243
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.02 22:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 22:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 22:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.17 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.25 23:15
No swaps are charged
2024.11.25 23:15
No swaps are charged
2024.11.18 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.14 14:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.12 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.11 18:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.11 04:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.06.06 15:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.05 14:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.06.05 14:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.06.05 13:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.05 13:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.05 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.06.05 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.06.05 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LL8899WF
1000 USD per month
-32%
0
0
USD
6.7K
USD
81
100%
2 826
72%
95%
0.64
-1.13
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.