- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 826
Profit Trades:
2 046 (72.39%)
Loss Trades:
780 (27.60%)
Best trade:
175.09 USD
Worst trade:
-344.85 USD
Gross Profit:
5 769.63 USD (442 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 974.11 USD (653 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (33.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
303.38 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
95.40%
Max deposit load:
3.78%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
1 601 (56.65%)
Short Trades:
1 225 (43.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-1.13 USD
Average Profit:
2.82 USD
Average Loss:
-11.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-1 761.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 761.66 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 201.79 USD
Maximal:
5 420.48 USD (48.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.50% (5 420.48 USD)
By Equity:
21.67% (2 412.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|586
|AUDCAD
|560
|GBPCAD
|521
|AUDSGD
|338
|AUDNZD
|333
|EURSGD
|332
|EURJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|26
|GBPSGD
|23
|AUDCHF
|20
|SGDJPY
|19
|NAS100.r
|19
|GBPCHF
|9
|USDSGD
|3
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|AUDCAD
|327
|GBPCAD
|-294
|AUDSGD
|277
|AUDNZD
|183
|EURSGD
|-385
|EURJPY
|-871
|NZDCAD
|270
|GBPSGD
|-268
|AUDCHF
|-412
|SGDJPY
|-315
|NAS100.r
|-118
|GBPCHF
|236
|USDSGD
|0
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|-142K
|AUDCAD
|25K
|GBPCAD
|4K
|AUDSGD
|16K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|EURSGD
|-37K
|EURJPY
|-41K
|NZDCAD
|3.4K
|GBPSGD
|-4.1K
|AUDCHF
|-6.2K
|SGDJPY
|-13K
|NAS100.r
|-28K
|GBPCHF
|3.3K
|USDSGD
|-31
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +175.09 USD
Worst trade: -345 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 761.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 40
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.07 × 98
|
KOT-Live3
|0.27 × 353
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.36 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 297
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.93 × 55
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.16 × 87
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.36 × 73
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.37 × 251
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.77 × 75
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.19 × 145
|
TitanFX-06
|3.52 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|3.82 × 128
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|3.86 × 7
|
Axi-US07-Live
|5.46 × 230
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.43 × 243
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
6.7K
USD
USD
81
100%
2 826
72%
95%
0.64
-1.13
USD
USD
48%
1:500