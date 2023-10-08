SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Top G forex
Tarik Metkal

Top G forex

Tarik Metkal
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
207 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 276%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 777
Gewinntrades:
2 064 (74.32%)
Verlusttrades:
713 (25.68%)
Bester Trade:
4 385.49 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 382.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
55 441.00 USD (486 105 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-36 139.01 USD (249 565 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (460.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 820.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
80.99%
Max deposit load:
20.17%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.06
Long-Positionen:
1 333 (48.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 444 (52.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.53
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-50.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-2 741.25 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 748.73 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.11%
Jahresprognose:
28.05%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
21.22 USD
Maximaler:
4 748.73 USD (34.11%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.82% (4 748.73 USD)
Kapital:
58.31% (17 496.84 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1057
NZDCAD 1004
AUDNZD 686
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD 5
EURCHF 4
CADJPY 4
BTCUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURGBP 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 8.3K
NZDCAD 7.8K
AUDNZD 3.6K
XAUUSD -1.8K
GBPUSD 353
EURCHF 706
CADJPY -181
BTCUSD 128
NZDUSD 286
EURGBP 17
EURUSD 177
AUDUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 18K
NZDCAD 29K
AUDNZD -427
XAUUSD -4.6K
GBPUSD 953
EURCHF 559
CADJPY -1.6K
BTCUSD 193K
NZDUSD 1.5K
EURGBP 109
EURUSD 442
AUDUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 385.49 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 383 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +460.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 741.25 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 63
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.37 × 214
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.44 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.72 × 18
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.75 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.77 × 66
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 298
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.14 × 22
RoboForex-ProCent-6
2.67 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 9
2.84 × 293
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.87 × 296
RoboForex-Pro
3.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
Exness-Real
4.33 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 18
4.88 × 136
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.97 × 409
RoboForex-Pro-2
6.01 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.60 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 11
6.98 × 211
BlackBullMarkets-Live
8.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.62 × 318
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
STABLE ICOME 100%
Built Your Passive Income

Let professionals make money for you. We have consistently generated profits every month in a row.

Let's Break the Matrix 
Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.12 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 07:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.31 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.31 07:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.01.09 10:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Top G forex
35 USD pro Monat
276%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
207
96%
2 777
74%
81%
1.53
6.95
USD
58%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.