- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 777
Gewinntrades:
2 064 (74.32%)
Verlusttrades:
713 (25.68%)
Bester Trade:
4 385.49 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 382.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
55 441.00 USD (486 105 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-36 139.01 USD (249 565 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (460.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 820.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
80.99%
Max deposit load:
20.17%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.06
Long-Positionen:
1 333 (48.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 444 (52.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.53
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-50.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-2 741.25 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 748.73 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.11%
Jahresprognose:
28.05%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
21.22 USD
Maximaler:
4 748.73 USD (34.11%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.82% (4 748.73 USD)
Kapital:
58.31% (17 496.84 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1057
|NZDCAD
|1004
|AUDNZD
|686
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|8.3K
|NZDCAD
|7.8K
|AUDNZD
|3.6K
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|353
|EURCHF
|706
|CADJPY
|-181
|BTCUSD
|128
|NZDUSD
|286
|EURGBP
|17
|EURUSD
|177
|AUDUSD
|0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|NZDCAD
|29K
|AUDNZD
|-427
|XAUUSD
|-4.6K
|GBPUSD
|953
|EURCHF
|559
|CADJPY
|-1.6K
|BTCUSD
|193K
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|109
|EURUSD
|442
|AUDUSD
|0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 385.49 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 383 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +460.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 741.25 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 63
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.37 × 214
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real28
|0.72 × 18
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.75 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.77 × 66
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 298
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.14 × 22
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|2.67 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|2.84 × 293
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.87 × 296
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|4.33 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|4.88 × 136
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.97 × 409
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|6.01 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.60 × 164
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|6.98 × 211
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.62 × 318
Keine Bewertungen
