SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Top G forex
Tarik Metkal

Top G forex

Tarik Metkal
0 reviews
Reliability
206 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2022 275%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 774
Profit Trades:
2 062 (74.33%)
Loss Trades:
712 (25.67%)
Best trade:
4 385.49 USD
Worst trade:
-1 382.66 USD
Gross Profit:
55 357.25 USD (485 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 106.02 USD (249 448 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (460.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 820.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
80.99%
Max deposit load:
20.17%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.05
Long Trades:
1 332 (48.02%)
Short Trades:
1 442 (51.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
6.94 USD
Average Profit:
26.85 USD
Average Loss:
-50.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 741.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 748.73 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.35%
Annual Forecast:
28.49%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.22 USD
Maximal:
4 748.73 USD (34.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.82% (4 748.73 USD)
By Equity:
58.31% (17 496.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1057
NZDCAD 1001
AUDNZD 686
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD 5
EURCHF 4
CADJPY 4
BTCUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURGBP 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 8.3K
NZDCAD 7.7K
AUDNZD 3.6K
XAUUSD -1.8K
GBPUSD 353
EURCHF 706
CADJPY -181
BTCUSD 128
NZDUSD 286
EURGBP 17
EURUSD 177
AUDUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 18K
NZDCAD 29K
AUDNZD -427
XAUUSD -4.6K
GBPUSD 953
EURCHF 559
CADJPY -1.6K
BTCUSD 193K
NZDUSD 1.5K
EURGBP 109
EURUSD 442
AUDUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 385.49 USD
Worst trade: -1 383 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +460.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 741.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 63
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.38 × 211
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.44 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.72 × 18
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.75 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.77 × 66
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 298
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.14 × 22
RoboForex-ProCent-6
2.67 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 9
2.84 × 293
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.87 × 296
RoboForex-Pro
3.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
Exness-Real
4.33 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 18
4.88 × 136
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.97 × 409
RoboForex-Pro-2
6.01 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.60 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 11
6.98 × 211
BlackBullMarkets-Live
8.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.62 × 318
No reviews
2025.11.12 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 07:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.31 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.31 07:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.01.09 10:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Top G forex
35 USD per month
275%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
206
96%
2 774
74%
81%
1.53
6.94
USD
58%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.