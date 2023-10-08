- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 774
Profit Trades:
2 062 (74.33%)
Loss Trades:
712 (25.67%)
Best trade:
4 385.49 USD
Worst trade:
-1 382.66 USD
Gross Profit:
55 357.25 USD (485 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 106.02 USD (249 448 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (460.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 820.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
80.99%
Max deposit load:
20.17%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.05
Long Trades:
1 332 (48.02%)
Short Trades:
1 442 (51.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
6.94 USD
Average Profit:
26.85 USD
Average Loss:
-50.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 741.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 748.73 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.35%
Annual Forecast:
28.49%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.22 USD
Maximal:
4 748.73 USD (34.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.82% (4 748.73 USD)
By Equity:
58.31% (17 496.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1057
|NZDCAD
|1001
|AUDNZD
|686
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|8.3K
|NZDCAD
|7.7K
|AUDNZD
|3.6K
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|353
|EURCHF
|706
|CADJPY
|-181
|BTCUSD
|128
|NZDUSD
|286
|EURGBP
|17
|EURUSD
|177
|AUDUSD
|0
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|NZDCAD
|29K
|AUDNZD
|-427
|XAUUSD
|-4.6K
|GBPUSD
|953
|EURCHF
|559
|CADJPY
|-1.6K
|BTCUSD
|193K
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|109
|EURUSD
|442
|AUDUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 385.49 USD
Worst trade: -1 383 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +460.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 741.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 63
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.38 × 211
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real28
|0.72 × 18
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.75 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.77 × 66
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 298
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.14 × 22
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|2.67 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|2.84 × 293
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.87 × 296
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|4.33 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|4.88 × 136
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.97 × 409
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|6.01 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.60 × 164
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|6.98 × 211
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.62 × 318
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
275%
0
0
USD
USD
36K
USD
USD
206
96%
2 774
74%
81%
1.53
6.94
USD
USD
58%
1:500