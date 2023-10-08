SegnaliSezioni
Tarik Metkal

Top G forex

Tarik Metkal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
194 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 251%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 629
Profit Trade:
1 954 (74.32%)
Loss Trade:
675 (25.68%)
Best Trade:
4 385.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 382.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
47 902.01 USD (470 504 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-30 965.17 USD (233 779 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (460.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 820.05 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
79.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.17%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.57
Long Trade:
1 264 (48.08%)
Short Trade:
1 365 (51.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.55
Profitto previsto:
6.44 USD
Profitto medio:
24.51 USD
Perdita media:
-45.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-2 741.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 748.73 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
1.67%
Previsione annuale:
20.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.22 USD
Massimale:
4 748.73 USD (34.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.82% (4 748.73 USD)
Per equità:
58.31% (17 496.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1010
NZDCAD 954
AUDNZD 635
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD 5
EURCHF 4
CADJPY 4
BTCUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURGBP 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 7.4K
NZDCAD 6.8K
AUDNZD 3.1K
XAUUSD -1.8K
GBPUSD 353
EURCHF 706
CADJPY -181
BTCUSD 128
NZDUSD 286
EURGBP 17
EURUSD 177
AUDUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 25K
AUDNZD 5.9K
XAUUSD -4.6K
GBPUSD 953
EURCHF 559
CADJPY -1.6K
BTCUSD 193K
NZDUSD 1.5K
EURGBP 109
EURUSD 442
AUDUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 385.49 USD
Worst Trade: -1 383 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +460.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 741.25 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.44 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.72 × 18
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.75 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.77 × 66
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 298
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.14 × 22
RoboForex-ProCent-6
2.67 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 9
2.84 × 293
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.87 × 296
RoboForex-Pro
3.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
Exness-Real
4.33 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 18
4.88 × 136
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.97 × 409
RoboForex-Pro-2
6.01 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.60 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 11
6.98 × 211
BlackBullMarkets-Live
8.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.62 × 318
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 07:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.31 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.31 07:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.01.09 10:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Top G forex
35USD al mese
251%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
194
96%
2 629
74%
80%
1.54
6.44
USD
58%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.