- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 629
Profit Trade:
1 954 (74.32%)
Loss Trade:
675 (25.68%)
Best Trade:
4 385.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 382.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
47 902.01 USD (470 504 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-30 965.17 USD (233 779 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (460.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 820.05 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
79.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.17%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.57
Long Trade:
1 264 (48.08%)
Short Trade:
1 365 (51.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.55
Profitto previsto:
6.44 USD
Profitto medio:
24.51 USD
Perdita media:
-45.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-2 741.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 748.73 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
1.67%
Previsione annuale:
20.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.22 USD
Massimale:
4 748.73 USD (34.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.82% (4 748.73 USD)
Per equità:
58.31% (17 496.84 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1010
|NZDCAD
|954
|AUDNZD
|635
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|7.4K
|NZDCAD
|6.8K
|AUDNZD
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|353
|EURCHF
|706
|CADJPY
|-181
|BTCUSD
|128
|NZDUSD
|286
|EURGBP
|17
|EURUSD
|177
|AUDUSD
|0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|15K
|NZDCAD
|25K
|AUDNZD
|5.9K
|XAUUSD
|-4.6K
|GBPUSD
|953
|EURCHF
|559
|CADJPY
|-1.6K
|BTCUSD
|193K
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|109
|EURUSD
|442
|AUDUSD
|0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 385.49 USD
Worst Trade: -1 383 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +460.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 741.25 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.44 × 9
Exness-Real28
|0.72 × 18
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.75 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.77 × 66
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 298
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.14 × 22
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|2.67 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 9
|2.84 × 293
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.87 × 296
RoboForex-Pro
|3.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
Exness-Real
|4.33 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 18
|4.88 × 136
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.97 × 409
RoboForex-Pro-2
|6.01 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.60 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 11
|6.98 × 211
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|8.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.62 × 318
STABLE ICOME 100%
Built Your Passive Income
Let professionals make money for you. We have consistently generated profits every month in a row.
