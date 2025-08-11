Währungen / CGC
CGC: Canopy Growth Corporation
1.36 USD 0.02 (1.45%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CGC hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Canopy Growth Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
1.35 1.41
Jahresspanne
0.77 5.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.38
- Eröffnung
- 1.40
- Bid
- 1.36
- Ask
- 1.66
- Tief
- 1.35
- Hoch
- 1.41
- Volumen
- 1.562 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.45%
- Monatsänderung
- -11.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 46.24%
- Jahresänderung
- -71.73%
