BLMN: Bloomin' Brands Inc
6.89 USD 0.08 (1.17%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BLMN hat sich für heute um 1.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bloomin' Brands Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
6.79 6.94
Jahresspanne
6.09 17.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.81
- Eröffnung
- 6.85
- Bid
- 6.89
- Ask
- 7.19
- Tief
- 6.79
- Hoch
- 6.94
- Volumen
- 325
- Tagesänderung
- 1.17%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.87%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.64%
- Jahresänderung
- -58.24%
