ALLT: Allot Ltd

9.79 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ALLT hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.93 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Allot Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
9.75 9.93
Jahresspanne
2.79 10.76
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.75
Eröffnung
9.90
Bid
9.79
Ask
10.09
Tief
9.75
Hoch
9.93
Volumen
147
Tagesänderung
0.41%
Monatsänderung
28.65%
6-Monatsänderung
69.67%
Jahresänderung
229.63%
