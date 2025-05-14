Währungen / ALLT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ALLT: Allot Ltd
9.79 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALLT hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.93 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Allot Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALLT News
- Allot: Impressive Turnaround And Well On Track To Achieve Profitability (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ADEIA INC (ADEA) This Year?
- Allot: Q2 Results Show Accelerating Growth With Multiple Catalysts Converging
- Allot Communications stock rating initiated at Outperform by William Blair
- Should Allot Stock Be in Your Portfolio Before Q2 Earnings?
- Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Más Móvil Panama selects Allot for network cybersecurity services
- Crane NXT (CXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- CoreCard (CCRD) Surges 10.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Moves 8.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas
- Play selects Allot’s DNS Secure for fixed broadband security
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns
- Allot Stock: No Margin Of Safety (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Nvidia and Tesla Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Wednesday’s Market
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Allot stock falls after pricing public offering at $8 per share
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Allot Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
- Allot announces public offering of ordinary shares to repay debt
- Alcon, American Eagle, GRAIL And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Alcon (NYSE:ALC), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
Tagesspanne
9.75 9.93
Jahresspanne
2.79 10.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.75
- Eröffnung
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.79
- Ask
- 10.09
- Tief
- 9.75
- Hoch
- 9.93
- Volumen
- 147
- Tagesänderung
- 0.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 28.65%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 69.67%
- Jahresänderung
- 229.63%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K