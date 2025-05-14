Currencies / ALLT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALLT: Allot Ltd
9.41 USD 0.22 (2.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALLT exchange rate has changed by 2.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.04 and at a high of 9.43.
Follow Allot Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALLT News
- Allot: Impressive Turnaround And Well On Track To Achieve Profitability (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ADEIA INC (ADEA) This Year?
- Allot: Q2 Results Show Accelerating Growth With Multiple Catalysts Converging
- Allot Communications stock rating initiated at Outperform by William Blair
- Should Allot Stock Be in Your Portfolio Before Q2 Earnings?
- Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Más Móvil Panama selects Allot for network cybersecurity services
- Crane NXT (CXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- CoreCard (CCRD) Surges 10.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Moves 8.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas
- Play selects Allot’s DNS Secure for fixed broadband security
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns
- Allot Stock: No Margin Of Safety (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Nvidia and Tesla Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Wednesday’s Market
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Allot stock falls after pricing public offering at $8 per share
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Allot Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
- Allot announces public offering of ordinary shares to repay debt
- Alcon, American Eagle, GRAIL And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Alcon (NYSE:ALC), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
Daily Range
9.04 9.43
Year Range
2.79 10.76
- Previous Close
- 9.19
- Open
- 9.15
- Bid
- 9.41
- Ask
- 9.71
- Low
- 9.04
- High
- 9.43
- Volume
- 729
- Daily Change
- 2.39%
- Month Change
- 23.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.08%
- Year Change
- 216.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%