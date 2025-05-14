クォートセクション
通貨 / ALLT
ALLT: Allot Ltd

9.75 USD 0.38 (4.06%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALLTの今日の為替レートは、4.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.48の安値と9.76の高値で取引されました。

Allot Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.48 9.76
1年のレンジ
2.79 10.76
以前の終値
9.37
始値
9.50
買値
9.75
買値
10.05
安値
9.48
高値
9.76
出来高
1.085 K
1日の変化
4.06%
1ヶ月の変化
28.12%
6ヶ月の変化
68.98%
1年の変化
228.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K