Valute / ALLT
ALLT: Allot Ltd
9.83 USD 0.08 (0.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALLT ha avuto una variazione del 0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.61 e ad un massimo di 9.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Allot Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.61 9.93
Intervallo Annuale
2.79 10.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.75
- Apertura
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.83
- Ask
- 10.13
- Minimo
- 9.61
- Massimo
- 9.93
- Volume
- 970
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 29.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 70.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 230.98%
21 settembre, domenica