ALLT: Allot Ltd
9.72 USD 0.35 (3.74%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALLT para hoje mudou para 3.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.48 e o mais alto foi 9.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Allot Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.48 9.76
Faixa anual
2.79 10.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.37
- Open
- 9.50
- Bid
- 9.72
- Ask
- 10.02
- Low
- 9.48
- High
- 9.76
- Volume
- 585
- Mudança diária
- 3.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 27.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 68.46%
- Mudança anual
- 227.27%
