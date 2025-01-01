- MathProbabilityDensityNormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionNormal
- MathQuantileNormal
- MathRandomNormal
- MathMomentsNormal
Berechnet die theoretischen, numerischen Werte der ersten 4 Momente der Betaverteilung.
|
double MathMomentsNormal(
Parameter
mu
[in] mean Parameter der Verteilung (mathematische Erwartung.
sigma
[in] sigma Parameter der Verteilung (Standardabweichung).
mean
[out] Variable des Mittelwertes.
variance
[out] Variable der Varianz.
skewness
[out] Variable der Schiefe.
kurtosis
[out] Variable der Kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable für den Fehlercode.
Rückgabewert
Gibt nach erfolgreicher Berechnung 'true' zurück, andernfalls 'false'.