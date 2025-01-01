DokumentationKategorien
Berechnet die theoretischen, numerischen Werte der ersten 4 Momente der Betaverteilung.

double  MathMomentsNormal(
   const double  mu,             // Erwartungswert
   const double  sigma,          // Standardabweichung 
   double&       mean,           // Variable des Mittelwerts
   double&       variance,       // Variable der Varianz  
   double&       skewness,       // Variable der Schiefe
   double&       kurtosis,       // Variable der Kurtosis
   int&          error_code      // Variable für den Fehlercode
   );

Parameter

mu

[in]  mean Parameter der Verteilung (mathematische Erwartung.

sigma

[in]  sigma Parameter der Verteilung (Standardabweichung).

mean

[out]  Variable des Mittelwertes.

variance

[out]  Variable der Varianz.

skewness

[out]  Variable der Schiefe.

kurtosis

[out]  Variable der Kurtosis.

error_code

[out]  Variable für den Fehlercode.

Rückgabewert

Gibt nach erfolgreicher Berechnung 'true' zurück, andernfalls 'false'.