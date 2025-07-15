货币 / PBH
PBH: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
63.87 USD 0.70 (1.11%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PBH汇率已更改1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点63.58和高点64.18进行交易。
关注Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
63.58 64.18
年范围
61.94 90.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 63.17
- 开盘价
- 63.75
- 卖价
- 63.87
- 买价
- 64.17
- 最低价
- 63.58
- 最高价
- 64.18
- 交易量
- 142
- 日变化
- 1.11%
- 月变化
- -6.84%
- 6个月变化
- -25.89%
- 年变化
- -11.88%
