PBH: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

63.82 USD 0.65 (1.03%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PBH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 64.28.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
63.28 64.28
Rango anual
61.94 90.04
Cierres anteriores
63.17
Open
63.75
Bid
63.82
Ask
64.12
Low
63.28
High
64.28
Volumen
1.119 K
Cambio diario
1.03%
Cambio mensual
-6.91%
Cambio a 6 meses
-25.95%
Cambio anual
-11.95%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B