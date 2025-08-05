Divisas / PBH
PBH: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
63.82 USD 0.65 (1.03%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PBH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 64.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PBH News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Acciones de Prestige Consumer Healthcare tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a $62.93
- Premium Brands Q2 2025 slides: U.S. growth offsets margin pressure, debt ratio improves
- Earnings call transcript: Premium Brands highlights Q2 2025 growth plans
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Presents at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (NYSE:PBH)
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer S
- Prestige Consumer Health at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Elevated Debt And Limited Growth Prospects (NYSE:PBH)
- Earnings call transcript: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Q1 2025 misses forecasts
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock hits 52-week low at 64.83 USD
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PBH)
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Prestige Consumer Health earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue drops on supply issues, margins improve
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Prestige (PBH) Q1 Revenue Falls 6.6%
- Premium Brands stock rating upgraded by RBC Capital on improved outlook
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.27%
- Earnings call transcript: Premium Brands Q2 2025 sees stock surge despite EPS miss
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Rango diario
63.28 64.28
Rango anual
61.94 90.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 63.17
- Open
- 63.75
- Bid
- 63.82
- Ask
- 64.12
- Low
- 63.28
- High
- 64.28
- Volumen
- 1.119 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.03%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.95%
- Cambio anual
- -11.95%
