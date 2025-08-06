QuotazioniSezioni
PBH
PBH: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

63.05 USD 1.05 (1.64%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PBH ha avuto una variazione del -1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.92 e ad un massimo di 64.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.92 64.65
Intervallo Annuale
61.94 90.04
Chiusura Precedente
64.10
Apertura
64.65
Bid
63.05
Ask
63.35
Minimo
62.92
Massimo
64.65
Volume
1.407 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.64%
Variazione Mensile
-8.04%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.84%
Variazione Annuale
-13.01%
20 settembre, sabato