货币 / JANX
JANX: Janux Therapeutics Inc
24.04 USD 0.63 (2.69%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JANX汇率已更改2.69%。当日，交易品种以低点23.80和高点24.78进行交易。
关注Janux Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JANX新闻
日范围
23.80 24.78
年范围
22.41 71.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.41
- 开盘价
- 24.24
- 卖价
- 24.04
- 买价
- 24.34
- 最低价
- 23.80
- 最高价
- 24.78
- 交易量
- 413
- 日变化
- 2.69%
- 月变化
- 5.16%
- 6个月变化
- -9.56%
- 年变化
- -46.59%
