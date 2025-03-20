クォートセクション
通貨 / JANX
JANX: Janux Therapeutics Inc

24.40 USD 0.94 (4.01%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JANXの今日の為替レートは、4.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.85の安値と24.50の高値で取引されました。

Janux Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
23.85 24.50
1年のレンジ
22.41 71.71
以前の終値
23.46
始値
23.97
買値
24.40
買値
24.70
安値
23.85
高値
24.50
出来高
2.058 K
1日の変化
4.01%
1ヶ月の変化
6.74%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.20%
1年の変化
-45.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K