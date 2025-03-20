通貨 / JANX
JANX: Janux Therapeutics Inc
24.40 USD 0.94 (4.01%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JANXの今日の為替レートは、4.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.85の安値と24.50の高値で取引されました。
Janux Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JANX News
- バークレイズ、Janux Therapeuticsの株式カバレッジを「オーバーウェイト」評価で開始
- Barclays initiates Janux Therapeutics stock coverage with Overweight rating
- バークレイズ、オンコロジーとイムノロジー株に新たな見解を示す
- Barclays backs biotech with fresh calls on oncology and immunology stocks
- バンク・オブ・アメリカ、反発の可能性がある13のSMID株を列挙
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Truist Securities initiates Janux Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Stifel resumes Janux Therapeutics stock coverage with Buy rating
- Guggenheim initiates Janux Therapeutics stock with Buy rating on PSMA therapy
- Piper Sandler initiates Janux Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Janux Therapeutics stock hits 52-week low at 22.25 USD
- Janux Stock: A High-Risk/High-Reward Bet On Oncology And Autoimmune Therapies
- This Harrow Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW), Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
- Raymond James initiates Janux Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Janux Therapeutics reports annual meeting results
- Janux Therapeutics Appoints Janeen Doyle as Chief Corporate and Business Development Officer
- Janux Therapeutics: What's My Inflection Point? (NASDAQ:JANX)
- Janux Therapeutics: Buying For The Promising Pipeline, Holding For The Buyout (NASDAQ:JANX)
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
23.85 24.50
1年のレンジ
22.41 71.71
- 以前の終値
- 23.46
- 始値
- 23.97
- 買値
- 24.40
- 買値
- 24.70
- 安値
- 23.85
- 高値
- 24.50
- 出来高
- 2.058 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.20%
- 1年の変化
- -45.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K