货币 / GMGI
GMGI: Golden Matrix Group Inc
0.95 USD 0.03 (3.26%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GMGI汇率已更改3.26%。当日，交易品种以低点0.94和高点0.98进行交易。
关注Golden Matrix Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GMGI新闻
- Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix, sells $52k in shares
- Golden Matrix reports record August revenue of $17.8 million
- Golden Matrix CFO Christensen buys $20,800 in shares
- Christensen buys $6,700 in Golden Matrix Group (GMGI)
- Golden Matrix CFO Christensen buys $41k in shares
- Golden Matrix Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 10%, but challenges remain
- Earnings call transcript: Golden Matrix Q2 2025 shows mixed results
- Golden Matrix earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Golden Matrix CEO Goodman sells $81,500 in GMGI stock
- Golden Matrix director McChesney sells $17,350 in GMGI stock
- Golden Matrix Group Initiation: Strong Buy On Brazil Expansion And Raffle Growth
- GMGI Insider Buying: Group CFO Picks Up 10,000 Shares
- Argus Research Reaffirms $200M 2025 Revenue Forecast for Golden Matrix (GMGI)
- Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) to Participate in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd - Thursday, Jun
- Golden Matrix stock hits 52-week low at $1.47
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR), Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)
- Expanse (GMGI) Completes Multiple U.S. Integrations and Launches New Flagship Slot
日范围
0.94 0.98
年范围
0.91 3.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.92
- 开盘价
- 0.96
- 卖价
- 0.95
- 买价
- 1.25
- 最低价
- 0.94
- 最高价
- 0.98
- 交易量
- 116
- 日变化
- 3.26%
- 月变化
- -24.00%
- 6个月变化
- -53.20%
- 年变化
- -59.23%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值