GMGI: Golden Matrix Group Inc
0.99 USD 0.04 (4.21%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GMGI para hoje mudou para 4.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.96 e o mais alto foi 1.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Golden Matrix Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GMGI Notícias
Faixa diária
0.96 1.05
Faixa anual
0.91 3.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.95
- Open
- 0.96
- Bid
- 0.99
- Ask
- 1.29
- Low
- 0.96
- High
- 1.05
- Volume
- 312
- Mudança diária
- 4.21%
- Mudança mensal
- -20.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -51.23%
- Mudança anual
- -57.51%
