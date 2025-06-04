货币 / FIGS
FIGS: FIGS Inc Class A
7.32 USD 0.03 (0.41%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FIGS汇率已更改-0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点7.20和高点7.42进行交易。
关注FIGS Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FIGS新闻
日范围
7.20 7.42
年范围
3.57 7.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.35
- 开盘价
- 7.36
- 卖价
- 7.32
- 买价
- 7.62
- 最低价
- 7.20
- 最高价
- 7.42
- 交易量
- 1.537 K
- 日变化
- -0.41%
- 月变化
- 6.86%
- 6个月变化
- 59.13%
- 年变化
- 7.96%
