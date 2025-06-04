Valute / FIGS
FIGS: FIGS Inc Class A
7.25 USD 0.19 (2.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FIGS ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.07 e ad un massimo di 7.42.
Segui le dinamiche di FIGS Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FIGS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.07 7.42
Intervallo Annuale
3.57 7.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.44
- Apertura
- 7.42
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- Minimo
- 7.07
- Massimo
- 7.42
- Volume
- 3.710 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.93%
20 settembre, sabato