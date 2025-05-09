Currencies / FIGS
FIGS: FIGS Inc Class A
7.32 USD 0.03 (0.41%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIGS exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.20 and at a high of 7.42.
Follow FIGS Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FIGS News
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Figs stock hits 52-week high at 7.31 USD
- Figs Stock: Strong Scrubs Demand & Increasing Margins (NYSE:FIGS)
- FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025
- Figs stock reaches 52-week high of 7.05 USD
- FIGS: U.S. Market Seems To Be Turning, But The Name Is Still Expensive (NYSE:FIGS)
- Barclays raises Figs stock price target to $7 from $5 on strong Q2 results
- Earnings call transcript: FIGS’ Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock rises
- FIGS Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, profitability surges as guidance raised
- Figs (FIGS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 6%
- Figs (FIGS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Figs (FIGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Sarah Oughtred, CFO of Figs, Inc., sells $617,972 in Figs stock
- Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- PC Connection (CNXN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- After Golden Cross, Figs (FIGS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Figs (FIGS) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- FIGS stock soars 66% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value signal
- Figs at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Expansion Unveiled
- FIGS Inc. holds annual meeting, elects directors
- FIGS Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
- FIGS Stock Might Gain Share In Post-Tariff U.S., But Stock Still Super High (NYSE:FIGS)
- Expedia, Wolfspeed, HubSpot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Daily Range
7.20 7.42
Year Range
3.57 7.42
- Previous Close
- 7.35
- Open
- 7.36
- Bid
- 7.32
- Ask
- 7.62
- Low
- 7.20
- High
- 7.42
- Volume
- 1.537 K
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 6.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.13%
- Year Change
- 7.96%
