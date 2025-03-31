货币 / EDBL
EDBL: Edible Garden AG Incorporated
1.77 USD 0.02 (1.12%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EDBL汇率已更改-1.12%。当日，交易品种以低点1.74和高点1.80进行交易。
关注Edible Garden AG Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EDBL新闻
- Earnings call transcript: Edible Garden Q2 2025 results disappoint, stock falls
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Edible Garden exits low-margin products, focuses on shelf-stable lines
- Edible Garden AG updates Series B preferred stock voting rights to comply with Nasdaq
- Edible Garden expands retail presence in Northeast
- S&P 500 Moves Lower; Lowe's Earnings Top Views - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Target Posts Downbeat Earnings - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Edible Garden Strengthens Balance Sheet and Expands R&D Through $12 Million Acquisition of Sustainable Farming Assets of NaturalShrimp Farms Inc.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.74 1.80
年范围
0.12 5.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.79
- 开盘价
- 1.80
- 卖价
- 1.77
- 买价
- 2.07
- 最低价
- 1.74
- 最高价
- 1.80
- 交易量
- 48
- 日变化
- -1.12%
- 月变化
- 0.00%
- 6个月变化
- -24.68%
- 年变化
- 580.77%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值