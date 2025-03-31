Currencies / EDBL
EDBL: Edible Garden AG Incorporated
1.79 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EDBL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.75 and at a high of 1.80.
Follow Edible Garden AG Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDBL News
- Earnings call transcript: Edible Garden Q2 2025 results disappoint, stock falls
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Edible Garden exits low-margin products, focuses on shelf-stable lines
- Edible Garden AG updates Series B preferred stock voting rights to comply with Nasdaq
- Edible Garden expands retail presence in Northeast
- S&P 500 Moves Lower; Lowe's Earnings Top Views - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Target Posts Downbeat Earnings - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Edible Garden Strengthens Balance Sheet and Expands R&D Through $12 Million Acquisition of Sustainable Farming Assets of NaturalShrimp Farms Inc.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.75 1.80
Year Range
0.12 5.00
- Previous Close
- 1.79
- Open
- 1.77
- Bid
- 1.79
- Ask
- 2.09
- Low
- 1.75
- High
- 1.80
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.83%
- Year Change
- 588.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev