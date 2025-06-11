货币 / CIM
CIM: Chimera Investment Corporation
14.14 USD 0.18 (1.29%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CIM汇率已更改1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点14.02和高点14.20进行交易。
关注Chimera Investment Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
14.02 14.20
年范围
9.86 16.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.96
- 开盘价
- 14.03
- 卖价
- 14.14
- 买价
- 14.44
- 最低价
- 14.02
- 最高价
- 14.20
- 交易量
- 337
- 日变化
- 1.29%
- 月变化
- 0.64%
- 6个月变化
- 10.90%
- 年变化
- -10.73%
