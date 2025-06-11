クォートセクション
通貨 / CIM
CIM: Chimera Investment Corporation

14.03 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CIMの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.89の安値と14.10の高値で取引されました。

Chimera Investment Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

CIM News

1日のレンジ
13.89 14.10
1年のレンジ
9.86 16.27
以前の終値
14.00
始値
14.10
買値
14.03
買値
14.33
安値
13.89
高値
14.10
出来高
610
1日の変化
0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.14%
6ヶ月の変化
10.04%
1年の変化
-11.43%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K