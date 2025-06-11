通貨 / CIM
CIM: Chimera Investment Corporation
14.03 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CIMの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.89の安値と14.10の高値で取引されました。
Chimera Investment Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
13.89 14.10
1年のレンジ
9.86 16.27
- 以前の終値
- 14.00
- 始値
- 14.10
- 買値
- 14.03
- 買値
- 14.33
- 安値
- 13.89
- 高値
- 14.10
- 出来高
- 610
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.04%
- 1年の変化
- -11.43%
