Divisas / CIM
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CIM: Chimera Investment Corporation
14.00 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CIM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.96, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.30.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Chimera Investment Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CIM News
- Chimera Investment cierra oferta de pagarés senior por 120 millones de dólares
- Chimera Investment cierra oferta de notas senior por $120 millones
- Chimera Investment closes $120 million senior notes offering
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Chimera Investment prices $115 million in senior notes at 8.875%
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)
- 9.1% Yield From This Stable Baby Bond: CIMN (NYSE:CIMN)
- Chimera (CIM) Q2 EPS Misses by 15%
- Chimera Investment Q2 2025 slides: HomeXpress acquisition to boost non-QM lending
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Cohen & Steers Portfolio Of CEFs For Income
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Chimera Investment: New Acquisition Is Transforming This mREIT (NYSE:CIM)
- A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders
- Chimera Investment jumps on HomeXpress acquisition to expand mortgage platform
- HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Chimera Investment Corporation
- Chimera Expands Mortgage Reach With HomeXpress Acquisition - Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)
- # Chimera to acquire HomeXpress Mortgage for adjusted book value plus premium
- Chimera Investment Corp Announces Annual Meeting Results
- Chimera Investment declares $0.37 per share dividend for Q2 2025
Rango diario
13.96 14.30
Rango anual
9.86 16.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.96
- Open
- 14.03
- Bid
- 14.00
- Ask
- 14.30
- Low
- 13.96
- High
- 14.30
- Volumen
- 902
- Cambio diario
- 0.29%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.80%
- Cambio anual
- -11.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B