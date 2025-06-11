Valute / CIM
CIM: Chimera Investment Corporation
13.99 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CIM ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.97 e ad un massimo di 14.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Chimera Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CIM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.97 14.21
Intervallo Annuale
9.86 16.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.03
- Apertura
- 14.11
- Bid
- 13.99
- Ask
- 14.29
- Minimo
- 13.97
- Massimo
- 14.21
- Volume
- 911
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.68%
