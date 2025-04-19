货币 / AFLG
AFLG: First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF
38.21 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AFLG汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点38.06和高点38.40进行交易。
关注First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
38.06 38.40
年范围
29.36 38.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.18
- 开盘价
- 38.29
- 卖价
- 38.21
- 买价
- 38.51
- 最低价
- 38.06
- 最高价
- 38.40
- 交易量
- 72
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- 2.58%
- 6个月变化
- 13.69%
- 年变化
- 12.88%
