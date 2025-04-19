Currencies / AFLG
AFLG: First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF
38.18 USD 0.18 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFLG exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.16 and at a high of 38.36.
Follow First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
38.16 38.36
Year Range
29.36 38.45
- Previous Close
- 38.36
- Open
- 38.36
- Bid
- 38.18
- Ask
- 38.48
- Low
- 38.16
- High
- 38.36
- Volume
- 343
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.60%
- Year Change
- 12.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev