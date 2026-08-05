Ghosted Beast

Ghosted Beast Pro
Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances. 
By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk management protocols. 
🌟 Core Trading Logic & Features
Multi-Zone Detection Engine: The EA continuously scans and registers classical Support/Resistance levels, institutional Supply/Demand zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). 
Market Structure Mapping: Automatically calculates Swing Highs and Lows across custom timeframes to confirm precise bullish or bearish trend alignment. 
Multi-Pattern Confirmation: Entries are heavily filtered and only triggered when a structural zone aligns with specific price action confirmations, including Engulfing patterns, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Doji confirmations, or structural momentum shifts. 
Smart Order Batching & Scaling: Executes trades using intelligent initial batches and dynamically scales into winning positions as structural continuation signals print. 
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Position Management
Flexible Lot Sizing Modes: Fully equipped with three distinctive position sizing algorithms: Fixed Lot, Auto Balance-based Sizing, and custom Step-based Lot progression. 
Dynamic Multi-Stage Take Profit: Includes automatic Break-Even modifications, strict Profit Lock triggers, multi-level Scale-Outs to bank partial profits early, and trailing stops based on ATR volatility indicators. 
Hardcoded Drawdown Protection: Features algorithmic Equity Protection thresholds and Daily Loss Limit parameters that force an immediate emergency exit and close all positions if triggered. 
Built-in Filters: Equipped with a maximum spread filter and an integrated trading day scheduler to keep the EA away from dangerous market gaps or low-liquidity periods. 
⚙️ Recommended Setup & Inputs
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) 
Timeframe: Optimized for M30 Trend Filter (Fully customizable) 
MagicNumber: 777777 (Default tracker ID)
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This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader
Chiemerie Emmanuel Obiora
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AI Zone Hunter Pro Overview AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and mana
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