Ghosted Beast Pro

Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances.

By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk management protocols.

🌟 Core Trading Logic & Features

Multi-Zone Detection Engine: The EA continuously scans and registers classical Support/Resistance levels, institutional Supply/Demand zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

Market Structure Mapping: Automatically calculates Swing Highs and Lows across custom timeframes to confirm precise bullish or bearish trend alignment.

Multi-Pattern Confirmation: Entries are heavily filtered and only triggered when a structural zone aligns with specific price action confirmations, including Engulfing patterns, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Doji confirmations, or structural momentum shifts.

Smart Order Batching & Scaling: Executes trades using intelligent initial batches and dynamically scales into winning positions as structural continuation signals print.

🛡️ Advanced Risk & Position Management

Flexible Lot Sizing Modes: Fully equipped with three distinctive position sizing algorithms: Fixed Lot, Auto Balance-based Sizing, and custom Step-based Lot progression.

Dynamic Multi-Stage Take Profit: Includes automatic Break-Even modifications, strict Profit Lock triggers, multi-level Scale-Outs to bank partial profits early, and trailing stops based on ATR volatility indicators.

Hardcoded Drawdown Protection: Features algorithmic Equity Protection thresholds and Daily Loss Limit parameters that force an immediate emergency exit and close all positions if triggered.

Built-in Filters: Equipped with a maximum spread filter and an integrated trading day scheduler to keep the EA away from dangerous market gaps or low-liquidity periods.

⚙️ Recommended Setup & Inputs

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Timeframe: Optimized for M30 Trend Filter (Fully customizable)

MagicNumber: 777777 (Default tracker ID)

