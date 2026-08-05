Ghosted Beast

Ghosted Beast Pro
Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances. 
By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk management protocols. 
🌟 Core Trading Logic & Features
Multi-Zone Detection Engine: The EA continuously scans and registers classical Support/Resistance levels, institutional Supply/Demand zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). 
Market Structure Mapping: Automatically calculates Swing Highs and Lows across custom timeframes to confirm precise bullish or bearish trend alignment. 
Multi-Pattern Confirmation: Entries are heavily filtered and only triggered when a structural zone aligns with specific price action confirmations, including Engulfing patterns, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Doji confirmations, or structural momentum shifts. 
Smart Order Batching & Scaling: Executes trades using intelligent initial batches and dynamically scales into winning positions as structural continuation signals print. 
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Position Management
Flexible Lot Sizing Modes: Fully equipped with three distinctive position sizing algorithms: Fixed Lot, Auto Balance-based Sizing, and custom Step-based Lot progression. 
Dynamic Multi-Stage Take Profit: Includes automatic Break-Even modifications, strict Profit Lock triggers, multi-level Scale-Outs to bank partial profits early, and trailing stops based on ATR volatility indicators. 
Hardcoded Drawdown Protection: Features algorithmic Equity Protection thresholds and Daily Loss Limit parameters that force an immediate emergency exit and close all positions if triggered. 
Built-in Filters: Equipped with a maximum spread filter and an integrated trading day scheduler to keep the EA away from dangerous market gaps or low-liquidity periods. 
⚙️ Recommended Setup & Inputs
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) 
Timeframe: Optimized for M30 Trend Filter (Fully customizable) 
MagicNumber: 777777 (Default tracker ID)
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Institutional Advanced Bot
Sumit Koul
Эксперты
Институциональный продвинутый бот — это экспертный советник MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли структурированными трендами и прорывами с практичными рисками. Стратегия сочетает направление тренда EMA с подтверждением выхода из диапазона в последнее время. Новые сделки оцениваются в выбранном временном рамке сигнала, а EA может быть настроена на совершение сделок только один раз на новый бар. Уровень остановки убытков и уровня прибыли основаны на волатильности ATR, в то время как размер по
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Эксперты
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
Эксперты
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл и т.д. Советник работает на основе нейронной сети LSTM. Советник одновременно торгует 29 стандартными символами. Тип счета: ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами. Брокеры: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw и Razor предлагают самые низкие спреды. ВАЖНО:   Для достижения наилучших результатов крайне важно использовать счета с низким спредом! Коэффициент плеча - не менее 1:100, рекомендуется 1:500. - как минимум 1:30 для низко
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
Эксперты
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | СТАТИСТИЧЕСКИЙ АРБИТРАЖ ХВАТИТ ИГРАТЬ В КАЗИНО. ТОРГУЙТЕ КАК ХЕДЖ-ФОНД. Устали гадать направление рынка? ONR Correlation Master Pro — это профессиональная система Парного Трейдинга (Pairs Trading) . Мы не угадываем направление цены, мы торгуем математическую корреляцию между активами. СТРАТЕГИЯ: РЫНОЧНО-НЕЙТРАЛЬНАЯ (MARKET NEUTRAL) Анализ: Робот отслеживает пару активов (например, EURUSD и GBPUSD). Расхождение (Gap): Когда цены расходятся (эффект резинки), р
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
Abdulhadi Darwish
Эксперты
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo Золотой снайпер | Трендовая свинг-стратегия | Стабильный рост Aurum Gold Ambush — это специализированная торговая система для XAUUSD (Золото), разработанная с упором на терпение и точность. В отличие от высокочастотных ботов, открывающих сделки каждую минуту, этот алгоритм действует как Снайпер: он выжидает идеальную ситуацию и наносит удар, чтобы захватить максимальное движение цены. Этот советник создан для Долгосрочного роста капитала, где качество в
AcurateTrendPromax
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Эксперты
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Эксперты
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System — это дисциплинированный эксперт-советник с гибридной сеткой, работающий на основе свечей и циклов, разработанный с акцентом на строгий контроль, фиксированные якорные цены и последовательное размещение ордеров. Система строит торговую сетку исключительно на данных предыдущей свечи , размещает ордера последовательно (не более одного отложенного ордера за тик) и фиксирует параметры сетки на весь цикл , без динамического пересчёта или повторной привязки во время д
BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
Эксперты
Einstein Gold Relativity - Советник для XAUUSD Вдохновлённый идеями Альберта Эйнштейна, Einstein Gold Relativity — это профессиональный советник, созданный исключительно для XAUUSD. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужен точный, дисциплинированный и продуманный подход к торговле золотом в реальных рыночных условиях. Система распознаёт исключительные рыночные фазы, действует точно и сохраняет строгий контроль риска на каждом этапе торгового цикла. Её сила не в хаотичной торговле, а в терпел
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
Эксперты
BOTAX PREMIUM — Трендовая стратегия выживания на протяжении 22 лет BOTAX PREMIUM — это советник институционального уровня, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото). Абсолютное преимущество этого советника заключается в его устойчивости, доказанной тщательным тестированием на протяжении 22 лет (2004–2026). Этот советник доказывает, что дисциплинированная и математически обоснованная стратегия может пережить различные крупные глобальные экономические кризисы. Почему стоит выбрать BOTAX PREM
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader
Chiemerie Emmanuel Obiora
Эксперты
AI Zone Hunter Pro Overview AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and mana
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