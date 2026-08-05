Ghosted Beast
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.24
- Активации: 5
Ghosted Beast Pro
Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances.
By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk management protocols.
🌟 Core Trading Logic & Features
Multi-Zone Detection Engine: The EA continuously scans and registers classical Support/Resistance levels, institutional Supply/Demand zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
Market Structure Mapping: Automatically calculates Swing Highs and Lows across custom timeframes to confirm precise bullish or bearish trend alignment.
Multi-Pattern Confirmation: Entries are heavily filtered and only triggered when a structural zone aligns with specific price action confirmations, including Engulfing patterns, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Doji confirmations, or structural momentum shifts.
Smart Order Batching & Scaling: Executes trades using intelligent initial batches and dynamically scales into winning positions as structural continuation signals print.
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Position Management
Flexible Lot Sizing Modes: Fully equipped with three distinctive position sizing algorithms: Fixed Lot, Auto Balance-based Sizing, and custom Step-based Lot progression.
Dynamic Multi-Stage Take Profit: Includes automatic Break-Even modifications, strict Profit Lock triggers, multi-level Scale-Outs to bank partial profits early, and trailing stops based on ATR volatility indicators.
Hardcoded Drawdown Protection: Features algorithmic Equity Protection thresholds and Daily Loss Limit parameters that force an immediate emergency exit and close all positions if triggered.
Built-in Filters: Equipped with a maximum spread filter and an integrated trading day scheduler to keep the EA away from dangerous market gaps or low-liquidity periods.
⚙️ Recommended Setup & Inputs
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Timeframe: Optimized for M30 Trend Filter (Fully customizable)
MagicNumber: 777777 (Default tracker ID)
Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances.
By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk management protocols.
🌟 Core Trading Logic & Features
Multi-Zone Detection Engine: The EA continuously scans and registers classical Support/Resistance levels, institutional Supply/Demand zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
Market Structure Mapping: Automatically calculates Swing Highs and Lows across custom timeframes to confirm precise bullish or bearish trend alignment.
Multi-Pattern Confirmation: Entries are heavily filtered and only triggered when a structural zone aligns with specific price action confirmations, including Engulfing patterns, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Doji confirmations, or structural momentum shifts.
Smart Order Batching & Scaling: Executes trades using intelligent initial batches and dynamically scales into winning positions as structural continuation signals print.
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Position Management
Flexible Lot Sizing Modes: Fully equipped with three distinctive position sizing algorithms: Fixed Lot, Auto Balance-based Sizing, and custom Step-based Lot progression.
Dynamic Multi-Stage Take Profit: Includes automatic Break-Even modifications, strict Profit Lock triggers, multi-level Scale-Outs to bank partial profits early, and trailing stops based on ATR volatility indicators.
Hardcoded Drawdown Protection: Features algorithmic Equity Protection thresholds and Daily Loss Limit parameters that force an immediate emergency exit and close all positions if triggered.
Built-in Filters: Equipped with a maximum spread filter and an integrated trading day scheduler to keep the EA away from dangerous market gaps or low-liquidity periods.
⚙️ Recommended Setup & Inputs
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Timeframe: Optimized for M30 Trend Filter (Fully customizable)
MagicNumber: 777777 (Default tracker ID)