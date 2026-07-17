BPR Zone 4

Balanced Price Range (BPR) Pro Indicator - Master ICT Concepts

Stop straining your eyes searching for overlapping Fair Value Gaps. Master the most explosive price action signature in the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with the Balanced Price Range (BPR) Pro indicator. Designed for serious traders, this tool brings algorithmic precision directly to your charts by automating the detection of one of the highest probability setups in the market.

The Power of the Balanced Price Range in ICT

In the ICT methodology, a Balanced Price Range is not just an ordinary gap. It is a highly specific, high-probability zone where an aggressive buy-side delivery (BISI) and an aggressive sell-side delivery (SIBI) completely overlap.

Because the interbank price delivery algorithm (IPDA) has violently delivered price to both buyers and sellers in this exact range, the area becomes fundamentally balanced and highly efficient. The algorithm has no business lingering in this area again. Therefore, when price returns to a valid BPR, it acts as a concrete wall, offering incredibly precise entry points with minimal drawdown.

How to Trade BPR Like a Professional

To maximize the accuracy of this indicator, apply these core ICT rules:

Trade with the HTF Bias: Always align your BPR setups with the Higher Timeframe (HTF) Draw on Liquidity. A valid BPR should propel the price toward your macro target.

Look for the Purge: The strongest BPRs are created immediately after a major Liquidity Sweep (buy-side or sell-side) or a tap into a strict HTF Point of Interest.

Expect a Brick Wall Reaction: When price retraces into the BPR zone, the reaction must be instantaneous. You want to see rapid price rejection leaving only wicks inside the overlap.

Utilize Broken BPRs (Inversions): If a strong displacement candle manages to close its body deep inside the zone or fully breaks through it, the BPR is invalidated. The algorithm has aggressively shifted its narrative. The BPR Pro indicator automatically detects this failure and converts the zone into a Broken BPR, providing you with a high-probability inversion level for continuation trades.

Why You Need the BPR Pro Indicator

Manual chart analysis is exhausting and prone to human error. This indicator is built to solve the biggest pain points of ICT traders:

Eliminate Manual Drawing Fatigue: Stop spending hours dragging rectangles across your screen. The BPR Pro instantly scans historical and live price action, plotting mathematically perfect overlap zones in milliseconds.

Never Miss a Zone Again: BPRs are notoriously difficult to spot with the naked eye, especially on volatile lower timeframes. This tool guarantees that absolutely zero valid overlapping zones slip past your attention.

Automated Broken Zone Detection: The indicator features a strict ICT logic filter. It monitors candle closes in real-time and automatically flags a zone as a Broken BPR the moment a valid structural shift occurs.

Smart Dynamic Visuals: Keep your charts clean and professional. The indicator features auto-adjusting Consequent Encroachment midlines and dynamic text labels that perfectly anchor to the edge of the zone, ensuring your candles are never obstructed.

Fully Customizable: Tailor the algorithm to your needs with adjustable lookback bars, strict zone size filters (in pips), and fully customizable color palettes to match your trading environment.

Upgrade your technical analysis and trade with true algorithmic clarity. Stop guessing where the overlaps are, and let the Balanced Price Range Pro reveal exactly how the market delivers price.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186126

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177137

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184913





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