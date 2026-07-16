Product Overview

DW Connection Monitor MT5 is a lightweight utility EA for MetaTrader 5 that keeps a constant eye on your terminal's connection to the broker and its network latency. The moment your connection drops — or comes back — it sends a push notification straight to your phone, so you always know the real state of your trading terminal, even when you're away from the screen.

It's built for traders running EAs on a VPS or a home PC who need to be sure their automated strategies are actually online and executing.

Key Features

Instant LOST / RESUME alerts — get a push (and optional pop-up) the moment the broker connection drops or recovers, including the exact downtime duration.

— get a push (and optional pop-up) the moment the broker connection drops or recovers, including the exact downtime duration. Jitter-proof — a confirmation delay filters out brief network flickers, so you only get real alerts, never notification spam from momentary blips.

— a confirmation delay filters out brief network flickers, so you only get real alerts, never notification spam from momentary blips. High-ping warning — set a latency threshold (e.g. 200 ms); if ping stays above it you get a "High Ping" push, and a "Recovered" push once it drops back to normal.

— set a latency threshold (e.g. 200 ms); if ping stays above it you get a "High Ping" push, and a "Recovered" push once it drops back to normal. Clean on-chart panel — live connection status, broker name, account, server, colour-graded ping (green / yellow / red), and the last disconnection with its timestamp and duration. The panel auto-sizes to its content.

— live connection status, broker name, account, server, colour-graded ping (green / yellow / red), and the last disconnection with its timestamp and duration. The panel auto-sizes to its content. Flexible layout — place the panel in any corner and pick your text size.

— place the panel in any corner and pick your text size. Resource-friendly — timer-based checks with event-driven drawing; no load on every tick, and it keeps working on weekends when there are no ticks.

How to Use

1. Install

Install from Market

2. Enable phone push notifications (one-time)

Install the MetaTrader app on your phone and open Settings → Messages to find your MetaQuotes ID. On the desktop terminal: Tools → Options → Notifications → tick Enable Push Notifications and paste your MetaQuotes ID → OK. Send a test to confirm it works.

3. Attach to a chart

Drag the EA onto any one chart (one instance monitors the whole terminal — you don't need it on every chart).

(one instance monitors the whole terminal — you don't need it on every chart). On the Common tab, make sure Allow Algo Trading is enabled.

tab, make sure Allow Algo Trading is enabled. Set the inputs (below) and click OK. The panel appears immediately.

4. Inputs

Input Purpose Note A label to identify this terminal in your notifications (e.g. VPS-1 , Home PC ). Optional. Check interval How often to poll the connection, in seconds (default 1). Push notification on LOST / RESUME Send a phone push when the connection drops / recovers. Alert() popup on LOST / RESUME Also show a desktop pop-up. High-ping threshold (ms) Ping above this triggers the high-ping alert. Set 0 to turn the ping alert off. Push notification on high ping Send a push on high ping and on recovery. Seconds ping must stay high Ping must exceed the threshold this long before the first alert (filters spikes). Panel position Top-Left / Top-Right / Bottom-Left / Bottom-Right. Panel text size Extra Small → Extra Large.

5. Read the panel

● CONNECTED / ● LOST — live connection status (green / red), with the broker name beside it.

— live connection status (green / red), with the broker name beside it. Ping — current latency, colour-graded: green (good), yellow (elevated), red (above your threshold).

— current latency, colour-graded: green (good), yellow (elevated), red (above your threshold). Last down — date, time and duration of the most recent disconnection.

Notes