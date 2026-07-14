X-STOX Session Matrix Pro puts the market's clock on your chart. Instantly see which trading session is active, when the high-liquidity overlaps hit, and exactly how long until the next session opens or closes — all adjusted automatically to your broker's server time.

Built as a single lightweight indicator. No DLLs, no external data, no configuration headaches.

— What it does —

Session zones on-chart — the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York sessions are drawn as clean shaded zones so you always know which market is driving price.

— the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York sessions are drawn as clean shaded zones so you always know which market is driving price. Overlap shading — the high-volatility overlaps (London/New York, Tokyo/London) are highlighted separately, so you can spot the most active hours at a glance.

— the high-volatility overlaps (London/New York, Tokyo/London) are highlighted separately, so you can spot the most active hours at a glance. Live countdown panel — a compact panel counting down to the next session open and close, so you're never caught off guard by a session change.

— a compact panel counting down to the next session open and close, so you're never caught off guard by a session change. Automatic GMT / broker-time handling — set your broker's server offset once (or let it auto-detect) and every session lines up correctly, on any broker, in any timezone.

— set your broker's server offset once (or let it auto-detect) and every session lines up correctly, on any broker, in any timezone. Chart theme apply & restore — applies a clean, readable X-STOX chart theme for session trading, and fully restores your original chart colours the moment you remove the indicator. Nothing left behind.

— Who it's for —

Session traders, breakout traders, and anyone who trades London/New York opens or the killzone overlaps. Also ideal as a clean visual backdrop under your existing strategy.

— Please read before buying (honest disclosures) —

Session times are defined in GMT and shifted by your broker's server offset. Set the correct offset (or use auto-detect) so zones align with your broker — see the Inputs section.

This is a visual session-mapping tool , not a trading system. It does not place trades and does not predict direction.

, not a trading system. It does not place trades and does not predict direction. Uses no external data, no WebRequest, no DLLs — everything is computed locally from time.

— Inputs / Settings — (full list in the Parameters section)

— Support —

Questions, feature requests, or setup help: reach me through the MQL5 messaging system on my seller profile. Updates are released regularly.

X-STOX — trading tools built by traders.