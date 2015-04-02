AlphaShield Capital Guard MT5

AlphaShield Capital Guard MT5: Ultimate Trailing Drawdown Shield & Interactive Dashboard Panel

Are you tired of losing your funded prop firm accounts (FTMO, Topstep, FundedNext, etc.) or blowing your private capital due to sudden market slippage, spread expansion, or emotional revenge trading? Are you frustrated with cheap risk lockers that crash when your broker shifts timezones? AlphaShield Capital Guard is built for high-stakes account safety, utilizing native server midnight tracking to provide unbreakable capital protection.

It is an institutional-grade capital insurance infrastructure panel for MetaTrader 5. It sits over your workspace as a fully draggable, minimizable graphic canvas dashboard that tracks your account’s dynamic floating equity states, forcefully liquidating exposure before human error breaches your risk limits.

📕 Core Risk Definitions & Evaluation Logic

To provide institutional-grade safety, AlphaShield Capital Guard operates on precise mathematical evaluation rules:

  • High-Watermark (HWM) Peak: This is the highest absolute floating equity value your account achieves during the active trading day. AlphaShield locks this value as your permanent high-watermark anchor.
  • Trailing Drawdown Calculation Method: Unlike retail tools using static balances, AlphaShield calculates your daily risk boundary dynamically from your HWM Peak. Your liquidation floor moves up in real-time behind your winning trades, ensuring locked profits are instantly protected.

💎 Best-In-Class Premium Features

  • Dual-Core Risk Protection Modes: Toggle instantly between MODE PERCENTAGE (%) (trailing risk threshold based on your HWM peak) and MODE CURRENCY ($) (absolute fixed cash value).
  • Live Multi-Theme Vector Canvas: Seamlessly switch between Cyber Obsidian Dark Mode and Crisp Executive Light Mode.
  • Smart Mini-Tray Notification Badge: A compact ribbon that tracks real-time drawdown status without cluttering your charts.
  • Sub-Millisecond Multi-Symbol Purge: Instant market-order sweeps across all symbols and deletion of all pending orders the moment a breach occurs.
  • Automated Anti-Revenge Trading Circuit Breaker: Forcefully unmounts all alternate trading EAs upon liquidation.
  • Hard End-Of-Day Midnight Lockout: Freezes your workspace until the Broker Server Clock resets at 00:00.
  • Persistent VPS Recovery Caching: Restores HWM peaks upon terminal startup if your connection drops.
  • 100% Serverless Compliance: Zero WebRequests, zero third-party connections.

⚠️ A Critical Technical Reality for Funded Prop Traders:

Let’s be completely honest. No client-side software utility in the world can execute data commands if your physical computer loses electricity or your VPS disconnects from the internet. If you leave a trade running with NO Stop Loss, and your network drops while the market crashes, you will hit your prop firm's equity drawdown limit on their server, and the account will be lost. AlphaShield Capital Guard cannot bypass the laws of network engineering.

This is why AlphaShield Capital Guard is designed as your Secondary Defense Fire Wall.

AlphaShield Capital Guard is not built to replace standard, server-side broker Stop Losses. It is engineered to solve the #1 actual killer of funded accounts: The Human Psychological Breakdown.

Over 95% of prop firm challenges are not lost due to VPS network drops; they are lost because traders get emotional, delete their Stop Losses, double their lot sizes, and revenge trade their way into a catastrophic daily violation.

AlphaShield Capital Guard is your automated risk officer. As long as your terminal is running, it monitors your workspace every millisecond. The moment your rules are breached, it forcefully strips control away from your emotions, clears the trade backlog, unmounts concurrent EAs, and locks you out until server midnight.

Use your brain. Deploy hard server-side Stop Losses on every trade to cover network drops, and deploy AlphaShield Capital Guard to protect your account from yourself.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

  • Select Active GUI Theme Color: Toggle Cyber Obsidian vs. Executive Light.
  • Layer Position: Choose Over/Behind candle positioning.
  • Daily Risk Assessment Mode: Select Percentage (%) or Fixed Amount ($) tracking.
  • [MODE %] Max Daily Loss % From Peak: Define your trailing percentage boundary.
  • [MODE $] Max Daily Loss Fixed Currency Amount: Define your raw daily cash risk limit.
  • State Saving Frequency (Seconds): Set the frequency for persistent state backups.

📊 Strategy Tester Evaluation

Download the FREE Demo version through your terminal tab to run an offline visual backtest. Observe how the panel natively tracks equity peaks, repaints live cash loss elements, and liquidates positions instantly the exact millisecond your security boundary lines are crossed.

Maximize your funding lifespan. Automate your discipline. Protect your capital with AlphaShield Capital Guard today.

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5 (1)
实用工具
Royal Copier — 专业版 MT5 交易复制器 Royal Copier 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业本地实时交易复制器。 现在它已将两种功能整合到一个 MT5 Expert Advisor 中。 您只需在参数中选择 EA 运行于 Master 模式 或 Client 模式 。 这意味着同一个 EA 既可用于源账户，也可用于接收账户，同时保留原有复制器的运行逻辑。 Royal Copier 支持以下常见账户复制方式： MT5 到 MT5 MT5 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT5 如需与 MT4 进行复制，请使用 MT4_Copier 。 工作原理 Royal Copier 是一个本地复制器，通过同一台 Windows 电脑上的共享文件运行。 当 EA 设置为 Master 模式 时，它会监控源账户并将所有交易活动写入共享文件。 当 EA 设置为 Client 模式 时，它会读取该文件，并在接收账户上镜像执行相同操作。 复制器可以同步以下内容： 市价单 挂单 交易平仓 部分平仓 止损和止盈修改 挂单更新和删除 两个终端必须运行在同一台 Win
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