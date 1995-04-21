MySNR Support and Resistance MT4

MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line Price Action Indicator

Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone?

Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones, MySNR & OCL Combined is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective Malaysia Support and Resistance technique, this indicator brings unparalleled precision to your Breakout & Retest strategies.

Discounted Price $50 !! Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Projection: See the bigger picture without switching charts. Easily project major Higher Timeframe (HTF) support and resistance lines directly onto your lower timeframe execution charts for high-probability setups.

Pinpoint SNR & Role Reversal Detection: Automatically identifies major market structure shifts. The indicator plots exact single-price lines and dynamically labels crucial Resistance Becomes Support (RBS) and Support Becomes Resistance (SBR) zones.

OCL & OCL Break Mastery: Take the guesswork out of candlestick logic. The tool instantly detects Open Close Line (OCL) Buy/Sell zones and features a strict 3-candle filter to isolate highly probable OCL Break setups.

Auto Quasimodo (QM) Tracker: Finding valid QM structures manually can be tricky. This indicator automatically tracks price breaks (maximum 2 body breaks) and highlights potential QM Levels, preparing you for sniper reversal entries.

Exclusive "Fresh Levels" Filter: Want to focus only on the highest-probability setups? The indicator tracks market touches, drawing solid lines for fresh zones and dotted lines for mitigated/taken zones. Turn on the Show Only Fresh parameter to instantly clean your chart of exhausted levels.

Highly Customizable Display: Keep your charts professional. Personalize colors, adjust line width, and extend lines into the future (chart shift) for perfect visual planning.

Advantages of Using MySNR & OCL Combined:

Laser-Focused Execution: Replace wide, confusing zones with single-price precision for exact entry and stop-loss placement.

Clutter-Free Charting: Automate your technical analysis so you can focus entirely on price action execution and risk management.

Save Time & Reduce Emotion: Systematically identify exact important price levels without second-guessing yourself or manually redrawing charts every day.

Recommended Usage:

Timeframes: Highly effective across all timeframes. Use Daily/H4/H1 to filter major structural levels, and project them onto M15/M5 for exact entry triggers.

Instruments: Works flawlessly on Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto on MetaTrader 5.

Strategies: Perfect for Malaysia SNR logic, Breakout & Retest, QM reversals, and precision Supply/Demand mapping.

Upgrade your charting precision today. Let MySNR do the hard work so you can focus on pulling the trigger at the exact right price.





ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175066





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