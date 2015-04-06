Tr SR Runner Pro
- 专家
-
Meshari F M AlkhawaledI don’t build trading robots.
I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
My focus is not on finding entries,
but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
- 版本: 1.4
- 更新: 30 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
Support and Resistance Expert Advisor with Breakout, Retest, Trend Filter, Fibonacci Targets, Partial Close and Advanced Trade Management.
Institutional Support & Resistance Trading System
Most trading robots focus on finding entries.
Professional traders focus on managing risk, protecting capital, and staying aligned with market structure.
Trading Room SR Runner Pro was built around that philosophy.
This Expert Advisor is designed to identify high-probability breakout and retest opportunities around key support and resistance levels, while managing trades through intelligent stop-loss movement, target management, and trend confirmation.
The objective is not to predict the market.
The objective is to systematically participate in market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.
Core Strategy
The system continuously monitors:
- Support & Resistance zones
- Breakout opportunities
- Retest confirmations
- Market trend alignment
- Momentum conditions
- Trade management scenarios
A trade is only considered when market structure provides confirmation rather than anticipation.
Key Features
Support & Resistance Engine
Automatically identifies significant market structure levels and monitors potential breakout opportunities.
Breakout & Retest Entries
The system waits for:
- Breakout confirmation
- Retest validation
- Entry execution
This helps reduce false breakouts and improves trade quality.
Trend Filter
Choose between:
- OFF
- H1 Trend
- H4 Trend
- D1 Trend
The system can trade only in the direction of the selected higher-timeframe trend.
Multiple Target Modes
Fibonacci Targets
Institutional-style Fibonacci expansion targets.
Classic Targets
Traditional risk-to-reward progression targets.
Money Target Mode
Close trades based on profit value rather than price levels.
Advanced Trade Management
Partial Close System
Automatically locks profits by closing a configurable percentage of the position as targets are reached.
Smart Trailing Engine
Multiple trailing options:
- Target Trailing
- Swing Trailing
- Support & Resistance Trailing
Each mode provides a different approach to trade protection and profit retention.
Dynamic Stop Management
Stop loss levels can automatically advance as the trade develops, helping secure profits while allowing runners to continue.
Market Filters
ADX Trend Strength Filter
Avoids weak and ranging market conditions by requiring minimum trend strength before execution.
Opposite Break Exit
Allows positions to be closed when market structure invalidates the trade idea.
Trend Reversal Exit
Optionally closes trades when the higher-timeframe trend changes direction.
Dashboard & Visual Tools
Built-in dashboard displays:
- Trend status
- Active trade direction
- Current target stage
- Stop loss position
- Partial close progress
- Selected target mode
- Selected trailing mode
Visual chart tools include:
- Entry level
- Stop loss level
- TP1–TP5 levels
- Support zones
- Resistance zones
Broker Compatibility
Designed to work with:
- ECN Accounts
- Standard Accounts
- Raw Spread Accounts
Recommended Markets
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Major Forex Pairs
- Indices
- Commodities
Trading Philosophy
Markets cannot be controlled.
Risk can.
Trading Room SR Runner Pro is designed for traders who value structure, discipline, and systematic execution over emotional decision-making.
Structure > Prediction
Process > Emotion
Risk Control > Profit Chasing
Trading Room
Institutional Trading Solutions