Anomalous dispersion

Technical Indicator: Anomalous Dispersion

Anomalous Dispersion is an innovative technical analysis tool based on the study of dynamic volatility and mathematical price variance. The indicator is specifically designed to detect hidden phases of market culmination, extreme energy compression, and to pinpoint high-probability, historically significant price levels.

Mathematical Concept

The underlying algorithm continuously analyzes and compares two distinct quadratic functions:

  1. Current Dispersion Period — evaluates the immediate "pulse" of the market and the real-time quadratic variance of the price relative to its moving average values.
  2. Historical Dispersion Period (Smoothed Dispersion) — serves as a historical benchmark, representing the normal, baseline variance level for the analyzed asset.

The market typically fluctuates between two key states:

  • Normal Dispersion: The boundaries of the calculated range expand proportionally to the rise in current volatility, tracking standard market noise.
  • Anomalous Dispersion: A mathematical paradox where, during a sharp price impulse, the quadratic functions reverse their behavior. Instead of expanding, the range boundaries "collapse" and invert (turn inside out).

Trading Logic and Level Mechanics

At the exact moments when anomalous dispersion occurs, the indicator captures "Moment X" — the price of the specific bar where the inverted compression began. A powerful, institutional-grade level is established at this precise price coordinate.

Why It Works:

Anomalous values represent zones of aggressive price churning where key battles between buyers and sellers take place (smart money redistributing and accumulating positions). The locked-in level acts as a price magnet: if the price impulsively breaks away from this zone, it tends to return for a retest in the majority of cases, as this area represents the equilibrium of supply and demand. Levels formed by these anomalies become pivotal target zones that the price naturally gravitates toward.

Visual Performance and Settings

The indicator is fully optimized for real-time operation (0% CPU overhead due to strict tick filtering within a single bar) and features highly customizable visual settings:

  • Anomaly Period (Compression Phase): Displayed on the chart using one set of custom icons, visually demonstrating how long the market remains in an anomalous state.
  • Extrapolation Level: Plotted as a horizontal line made of a different set of icons, locking in the exact price of the breakout.
  • Customization: Users can individually adjust the color, size, and symbol code (Wingdings) for both types of displays. This allows for seamless operation of multiple indicator instances with different parameters on a single chart.

Technical Specifications:

  • All calculations are performed strictly based on Open prices.
  • The visual layout is completely non-repainting (values on closed bars remain permanently fixed).
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4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
作者的更多信息
Bar compressor
Victor Golovkov
指标
The indicator calculates a combination of two moving averages and displays their trend in derivative units. Unlike traditional oscillators, the maximum and minimum values ​​in this indicator always correspond to the number of bars you want to track. This allows you to use custom levels regardless of volatility and other factors. The maximum and minimum values ​​are always static and depend only on the initial Bar review settings. The indicator can be used as an independent trading systemtrading
FREE
Smoothed Bollinger Bands
Victor Golovkov
指标
Индикатор сглаженных Bollinger Bands (xBB) Входные параметры: xBB Period - период усреднения xBB Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xBB Deviation - отклонение xBBColor - цвет индикаторных линий xBB Width - толщина индикаторных линиц Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Bollinger Bands (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iBands). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двой
FREE
Smoothed Stochastic Oscillator
Victor Golovkov
指标
Индикатор сглаженного Stochastic Oscillator (xStoh) Входные параметры: xK Period - K период xD Period - D период xSlowing - замедление xMethod - метод усреднения (0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xPrice field - тип цены (0 - Low/High | 1 - Close/Close) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Stochastic Oscillator (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iStochastic).
FREE
Smoothed Moving Averages Convergence Divergence
Victor Golovkov
指标
Индикатор сглаженного MACD (xMACD) Входные параметры: Fast EMA Period - период быстрой EMA Slow EMA Period   - период медленной EMA Signal SMA Period   - период сигнальной SMA Applied Price - тип цены (0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор MACD (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
FREE
Smoothed DeMarker
Victor Golovkov
指标
Индикатор сглаженного DeMarker  Oscillator (xDeM) Входные параметры: Period - период усреднения Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор DeMarker Oscillato r (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двойному периоду стандартного DeMarker  Oscillato r . Например : xDeM с периодом усреднения 7 соответствует DeM c периодом 14. Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
FREE
Smoothed Moving Average
Victor Golovkov
指标
Индикатор сглаженного Moving Average (xMA) Входные параметры: xMA Period - период усреднения xMA Method - метод усреднения  ( 0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xMA Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xMA Color - цвет индикаторной линии xMA Width - толщина индикаторной линии Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Moving Average (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iMA). Период с
FREE
Chartos
Victor Golovkov
指标
Trend indicator with oscillator. Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator. An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue. Settings: Slow MA Period - Slow MA period Fast MA Period - Fast MA period Smoothed Data - Smoothing data Show Area MA - Display MA price areas Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA Color Up - Uptrend color Color Down - Downtrend color Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator ic
FREE
Moving Average ID
Victor Golovkov
指标
The indicator searches for matches in history for a specified range of the latest known oscillated Moving Average data. Found matches are indicated on the graph as colored fields. Analysis of historical data (the behavior of quotes in history) will help make decisions in trading. The matches found are updated when a new bar is opened (i.e., the calculation is performed upon opening prices). The value of the increase accuracy (Accuracy) must be changed with a decrease in the timeframe, and de
FREE
SData
Victor Golovkov
指标
Сигнальный индикатор "SDATA" рассчитывается на основе стандартного отклонения от простой средней скользящей пропорционально среднеквадратичному отклонению. Настройки индикатора: Data bars - количество баров для рассчета Deviation Data - среднеквадратичное отклонение Smooth Data - сглаживание данных Code Arrow Buy - код значка на покупку Color Arrow Buy - цвет значка на покупку Code Arrow Sell - код значка на продажу Color Arrow Sell - цвет значка на продажу В момент инициализации индикатора (при
Extremum Average
Victor Golovkov
指标
The Extremum Average signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes the smoothed data of extremums and gives signals to sell or buy. The indicator has only two settings: Number of Bars - the number of last bars to search for an extremum Period Average - Period (number of last bars) for data smoothing For each timeframe and market, you need to select its own values. Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow B
Changend
Victor Golovkov
指标
The Changend signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes data in the specified period and gives signals for a possible trend change (sell or buy). The indicator has only two settings: Period bars   - the number of last bars for data analysis Deviation level of bars  -the degree of deviation from the analyzed data Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sel
Atrade
Victor Golovkov
指标
Full automatic. Does not require technical settings. Works on all currency pairs. The indicator has a built-in zigzag filter that limits repetitions of unidirectional signals (i.e. after a buy signal, the next one will be a sell signal, and vice versa). For the convenience of displaying, the indicator provides settings for the type of icons, their color and size: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sell Indicator signals are not redrawn.
Price Direction Signals
Victor Golovkov
指标
Tame the trend just got easier! The PDS indicator will signal the use of price sentiment. Just one setting! Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy. The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions. It goes well with any trading strategy. Never recalculates signals. Signals appear at the opening of the bar. Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurr
Martingale grid panel
Victor Golovkov
实用工具
Martingale grid panel - a semi-automatic Expert Advisor with a built-in trading panel. The Expert Advisor is activated by standard MT4 tools (or via its own panel) and automatically sets Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop. Automatically or manually opens averaging orders. Changes the volume of orders in accordance with the Martingale strategy. Works with all orders of the selected symbol or only those opened from the panel, when the ID number is set. The Expert Advisor (and its Free Demo) are
Bars Deflection
Victor Golovkov
5 (1)
指标
The Bars Deflection trend indicator can be used with any trading pair and on any time frame. With this indicator it is impossible to miss the beginning of a trend. Use Bars Deflection as a standalone strategy or as an addition to yours. Signal arrows appear on the chart at the moment the bar opens and are located at the breakout level of the reverse movement. Thus, the arrows not only indicate the possible direction of movement of the quote, but also act as levels for analyzing the placement of
Trend semaphore
Victor Golovkov
指标
The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings: red arrow - sell signal blue arrow - buy signal If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated. For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of
Smart Predictor
Victor Golovkov
指标
Smart Predictor — Continuous Market Forecasting with Intelligent Signals SmartPredictor  offers a fresh perspective on technical analysis. This indicator combines price data smoothing with advanced forecasting elements to create a seamless, continuous "past-present-future" view. No more guessing where the price might go — you can now see the most probable scenario plotted directly on your chart. Key Innovation: Zero Visual Lag Unlike standard averaging indicators such as moving averages that a
Hashman
Victor Golovkov
实用工具
Hashman: Pattern Builder & Autopilot (3-in-1) Market Research Lab Smart Indicator Automated Trading Robot It does not use hard-coded templates. Instead, it empowers you to create, save, and test any combination of candlesticks across any currency pair and timeframe! Core System Features You Are the Strategy Creator: The robot does not generate ideas on its own. You spot an interesting candlestick pattern on the chart, digitize it with a single click, and add it to your personal database. Crea
Innovator Trend Sniper
Victor Golovkov
指标
Innovator Trend Sniper This trend indicator combines the power of an adaptive trend filter with dynamic volatility assessment (ATR), filtering out false flat-market movements. 100% NO REPAINT:   The arrow appears strictly at the close of the current candle. Once the candle closes — the signal remains on the chart forever. You can easily verify the entire history of the indicator manually. Smart False-Entry Filter:   The indicator ignores "sleepy" sideways markets. A buy or sell signal is generat
Anomalous dispersion level
Victor Golovkov
指标
Technical Indicator: Anomalous Dispersion Level Anomalous Dispersion   is an innovative technical analysis tool based on the study of dynamic volatility and mathematical price variance. The indicator is specifically designed to detect hidden phases of market culmination, extreme energy compression, and to pinpoint high-probability, historically significant price levels. Trading Logic and Level Mechanics At the exact moments when anomalous dispersion occurs, the indicator captures   "Moment X"
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