Hashman: Pattern Builder & Autopilot (3-in-1)



Market Research Lab

Smart Indicator

Automated Trading Robot

It does not use hard-coded templates. Instead, it empowers you to create, save, and test any combination of candlesticks across any currency pair and timeframe!





Core System Features



You Are the Strategy Creator: The robot does not generate ideas on its own. You spot an interesting candlestick pattern on the chart, digitize it with a single click, and add it to your personal database. Create as many patterns as you want!

Oscillation-Based Digitization: The system measures each bar's deviation from a moving average and converts it into a unique digital code (hash). This ensures mathematically precise pattern matching.

Instant Historical Backtesting: Move the test line to any candle, click the button, and the robot will instantly mark all historical occurrences of that pattern with arrows on the chart. You can immediately see whether the pattern is profitable — before you even save it.

Fully Independent Functions: Use Hashman the way you like. The indicator and auto-trading buttons work separately — you can enable pattern search only (sound alerts + arrows) or entrust the robot with full automated trading.





How It Works in 3 Steps



Create a Draft: Select a pre-drawn vertical line on the chart with your mouse and place it over the candlestick combination you're interested in.

Test & Record: Press the test button, evaluate the historical arrows, and save the pattern using the REC button.

Launch into Action: Toggle Online mode to receive signals, or toggle Trade mode for fully automated trading based on your created database.





Trade Management Features



Round Digits: Adjust pattern uniqueness — from broad matching to pinpoint precision (suitable for any timeframe).

Auto-Reverse: If the robot holds a sell trade and your buy pattern appears on the market, it will automatically close the old order and instantly open a new one.

Full Risk Control: Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a trailing stop to protect your profits.

Quick Test Mode: Instantly run a mathematical backtest of your entire pattern database inside the MT4 Strategy Tester at maximum speed.





Important Info About the Demo Version



The demo version is 100% fully functional with no feature limitations — but it works strictly inside the built-in MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.





How to Start Testing Quickly



Launch the Expert Advisor in the MT4 Strategy Tester and make sure to enable "Visual mode."

Start the test and reduce the quote speed using the slider (do not pause it!).

A live chart will appear on screen: double-click the built-in vertical lines, drag them with your mouse across the history, test, and press REC to build your pattern database.

All database files can be easily transferred to a live account and shared with partners or colleagues without any restrictions.





Build your unique database of market patterns and turn your personal trading knowledge into an automated archive!



