SignalBridge Telegram to MT5 Orchestrator

TradingView/Telegram to MT5 Automation EA with Unified Risk & Position Management

Automate MT5 trades from TradingView alerts and Telegram commands through a lightweight desktop bridge. All signals are normalized into uniform “signal files” that the EA ingests, executing with consistent risk controls, execution filters, and lifecycle management. No DLLs required.

What It Does

  • Dual signal ingestion:
    • TradingView: strategy alerts via webhook → desktop bridge → EA
    • Telegram: simple commands (e.g., “Long EURUSD”, “Close XAUUSD”, “Short GBPJPY r=1 rt=fixed”)
  • Unified pipeline: Every instruction becomes a normalized signal file for identical risk treatment and execution across sources.
  • Risk-managed execution: Daily caps, per-trade loss limits, spread/slippage checks, and account-size safeguard.
  • Position management: Breakeven, trailing stops, partial exits, and robust order retries.
  • Notifications: Telegram updates for key trade events and limit breaches.
  • Multi‑symbol capable: One EA instance can process multiple symbols.

    Core Modules

    1. Signal Engine
      • Scans a “signal drop” folder for new instructions
      • Validates freshness, optional Webhook ID, and deduplicates IDs
      • Executes multi‑symbol orders from a single chart
    2. Risk Manager
      • Daily trade count and cumulative PnL caps (gain/loss) with auto‑flatten
      • Per‑trade max loss (supports grouped entries)
      • Optional static account-size safeguard (currency or % baseline)
      • Spread/slippage/direction quotas and exposure limits
    3. Trade Manager
      • Resilient order dispatch with retry/backoff
      • Volume via fixed lots or percent risk (ATR/points-based SL normalization)
      • Supports partial scaling
    4. Position Management
      • Breakeven (ATR or points)
      • Trailing stop (ATR, points, or candle high/low with buffer)
      • Staged partial exits (TP1/TP2) and defensive drawdown trimming
    5. News Filter (Optional)
      • Lightweight calendar gating by symbol impact with pre/post blackout windows
    6. Notifications
      • Telegram alerts on TP/SL/partial/breakeven/trailing
      • Alerts on daily limit breaches and safeguard triggers
      • Structured trade-close summaries (PnL, duration, reason)
    7. Visual Overlay
      • Entry and average price lines
      • Live TP/SL/partial trigger levels
      • Real-time panel: PnL %, daily limits, lot exposure, safeguard status

        Supported Instruments

        • Forex majors/minors, Metals, Indices, Crypto pairs (broker-dependent)

          Quick Start

          1. Install EA on any MT5 chart (single instance can process multiple symbols)
          2. Configure inputs:
            • Risk: fixed or percent
            • Daily limits and optional account-size guard
            • Breakeven/trailing/partials
            • Signal expiry (to avoid stale execution)
            • Optional News Filter (add calendar URL to MT5 WebRequest)
          3. Desktop bridge:
            • TradingView: create webhook using the bridge URL, paste into alerts
            • Telegram: add bot token and send commands (e.g., “Long EURUSD r=1 rt=percent”)
          4. Verify:
            • Watch EA panel for signal acknowledgments, metrics, and exposure
            • Confirm Telegram notifications on TP/SL/partial/breakeven
            • Calibrate on demo:
              • Tune ATR multiples, partial thresholds, and trailing buffer

            Example Commands

            Long EURUSD r=1 rt=fixed tpp=1.2345 slp=1.2345
            Short XAUUSD r=0.5 rt=percent
            Close GBPJPY pt=0.5

            Close XAUUSD

            Safeguards

            • Daily gain/loss locks with auto‑close and block on new entries
            • Per‑trade loss enforcement
            • Persistent account-size guard until manually reset
            • Spread/slippage filters
            • Queued retries to avoid trade context busy issues

              Best Practices

              • Always validate on demo before going live
              • Use unique Webhook IDs per strategy for traceability
              • Keep Telegram defaults conservative; override per trade when needed

              Disclaimer

              This is an automation tool, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. You are responsible for configuration, sizing, and monitoring connectivity, broker responses, and platform stability. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


