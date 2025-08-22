SignalBridge Telegram to MT5 Orchestrator

TradingView-Telegram → MT5 Automation + Position Management

This is an integrated execution and risk/position management EA for MT5 that lets you:

  • Automate trades from TradingView strategy alerts (via secured webhook → desktop bridge → EA)
  • Manually trigger trades using Telegram bot commands (e.g., “Long EURUSD”, “Close XAUUSD”, “Short GBPJPY r=1 rt=fixed”)
  • Run both methods in parallel; every instruction is normalized into structured “signal drop” files that the EA ingests and executes on MT5 with uniform risk controls and management logic.

How It Works

  1. Signal Sources (Choose One or Both):

    • Automated path: TradingView sends alerts via webhook URLs generated by a companion desktop app.
    • Manual path: You interact with your Telegram bot (keyboard or typed commands)

  2. Transport & Normalization:
    The companion desktop application (SignalBridge) receives either webhook payloads or Telegram commands, applies formatting and validation, then writes signal files to a shared folder.

  3. EA Ingestion & Validation:
    The MT5 EA continuously scans for new signal drops, verifies:

    • Webhook ID (optional)
    • Freshness vs. expiry window
    • Duplicate protection

  4. Risk Layer Enforcement:
    Before order placement, the EA applies cumulative daily limits, per‑trade loss protections, static account-size guard (optional), max trades per symbol/direction, and spread/slippage filters.

  5. Execution & Lifecycle Management:
    Orders are placed with retry logic. Active positions are continuously managed (breakeven, trailing stops, staged partial closes, enforced drawdown exits). Trade-closing (TP/SL) events generate immediate Telegram notifications.

Ingestion Methods (Unified Execution)

Source Method
 Trigger Style
 Typical Use Case
 Path to MT5
TradingView webhooks
 Strategy alert
 Full automation, 24/7
 Webhook → Desktop bridge → EA
Telegram bot commands
 Human text (Long/Short/Close) with optional risk modifiers
 Manual intervention, discretionary overlays
 Bot → Desktop bridge → EA

Both converge into the same signal pipeline, guaranteeing identical risk treatment and trade handling regardless of origin.

Core Modules

1. Signal Engine

  • Watches a dedicated “signal drop” directory
  • Validates timestamp, expiry, Webhook ID (if enforced), and dedupes processed IDs
  • Supports multi-symbol execution from a single chart instance (per-symbol filters applied at runtime)

2. Risk Manager

  • Daily trade count ceiling
  • Cumulative PnL percentage caps (gain + loss) with forced flattening
  • Per-trade max loss (dynamic based on grouped entries)
  • Static account-size safeguard (currency or % baseline until manually reset)
  • Spread/slippage/max open lots/direction quotas

3. Trade Manager

  • Resilient order dispatch with retry queue
  • Volume calculation: fixed lots or percent risk (ATR/points SL normalization)
  • Multi-attempt logic with timed backoff
  • Supports partial volume scaling (split risk)

4. Position Management

  • Breakeven trigger (ATR or points mode)
  • Trailing stop (ATR, points, or prior candle high/low with buffer)
  • Staged partial exits: TP1, TP2, Drawdown-triggered partial SL
  • Reverse TP/SL calculations stored for alternative scenario labeling

5. News Filter (Optional)

  • Daily economic calendar fetch (lightweight)
  • Per-symbol impact gating (High/Medium/Low) with pre/post blackout windows

6. Notification Layer

  • Telegram alerts for TP/SL/Trailing/Breakeven closures with cooldown for non-critical events
  • Limit breach alerts (daily loss/gain, account-size guard)
  • Structured trade-close summaries (PnL + duration + reason)

7. Visual & UI Overlay

  • Entry price, aggregated average line (multi-position)
  • Live TP/SL/partial trigger levels
  • Real-time metrics panel (PnL %, daily limits, lot exposure, safeguard status)

Key Features Overview

  • Dual ingestion (Webhook + Telegram)
  • Account size circuit breaker
  • Intelligent notification scheduling for all trade events
  • Partial exit architecture (profit scaling + defensive drawdown trimming)
  • Visual execution telemetry for situational awareness
  • Fully file-based integration - no DLLs required

Supported Instruments

Tested on major brokers across:

  • Forex Majors & Minors
  • Metals
  • Indices
  • Crypto Pairs

Usage Workflow (Quick Start)

  1. Install & Attach EA to any MT5 chart (one instance can process multi-symbol signals)
  2. Configure Inputs:
    • Risk parameters (percent or fixed)
    • Daily limits & account-size guard (optional)
    • Partial/trailing/breakeven logic
  3. (Optional) Enable News Filter: Add calendar URL to MT5 WebRequest list
  4. Set Signal Expiry Minutes to prevent stale execution
  5. Desktop App Setup:
    • (TradingView Path) Create webhook (URL auto-generated) and paste into TradingView alert(s)
    • (Telegram Path) Add bot token + start chat → send commands (e.g., “Long EURUSD r=1 rt=percent”)
  6. Monitor EA Panel: Confirm live metrics, PnL, trade limits, and incoming signal acknowledgments
  7. Validate Notifications: TP/SL/partial/breakeven events should arrive in Telegram with proper formatting
  8. Refine & Scale: Adjust ATR multiples, partial thresholds, or trailing buffer after demo validation

Command Examples

Long EURUSD r=1 rt=fixed
Short XAUUSD r=0.5 rt=percent
Close GBPJPY

Close XAUUSD

The desktop bridge normalizes each with timestamps & IDs before EA ingestion.


Safeguards

  • Hard Daily Loss & Gain Locks: Auto-close + block new entries (with Telegram alert)
  • Per-Trade Loss Enforcement: Forced closure if allocated slice breaches envelope
  • Account Size Guard: Persistent across restarts until manually reset (gain or loss threshold)
  • Spread & Slippage Filters: Declines entries in adverse microstructure conditions
  • Queued Retries: Avoids terminal freezing under transient trade context busy states

    Best Practices

    • Always demo first to calibrate ATR multiples & partial scaling.
    • Use unique Webhook IDs per strategy cluster for traceability.
    • Keep Telegram risk defaults conservative; override per command if needed.

    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading leveraged products (FX, CFDs, Metals, Crypto) involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for configuration, compliance, and capital protection. Always validate on a demo environment before deploying to live accounts.












    Prodotti consigliati
    SixSigma Trading Assistant
    Li Rong Tan
    Utilità
    Attenzione: la scorciatoia può aprire posizioni accidentalmente; provare prima in demo. Il tool crea due pannelli trascinabili che raggruppano apri, chiudi, imposta SL/TP e chiusura parziale dei profitti. Premere D due volte per sbloccare, poi ancora D per inviare ordine mercato; S, T, C, X modificano in blocco SL, TP, chiudono vincenti o tutto lo stesso verso. Il pannello si blocca dopo 30 s di inattività. I lotti vengono memorizzati. Nessuna garanzia di profitto.
    FREE
    Talents ATR Scalper Utility
    Michael Musco
    Utilità
    Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
    Regulus exclusive advisor
    Oleg Konovalov
    Experts
    Strumenti per il guadagno e la ricerca. Il nucleo dei segnali e della strategia di trading si basa sull'algoritmo dell'autore per la formazione di modelli di previsione dei prezzi. Applicabile a qualsiasi strumento! Integrato con un sistema di controllo basato sull'MA "Volpe a nove code" , aggiornando e regolando il segnale nel modo più accurato possibile per il mercato, lo strumento e il periodo di lavoro. Idoneo: tutti gli strumenti in tutti i mercati (ci sono eccezioni). A chi è rivolto: h
    Hedging Star
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    Experts
    Ecco una descrizione completa per Hedging Star - un solido Expert Advisor progettato per proteggere i tuoi investimenti con uno stop loss integrato. Prima di utilizzarlo nel trading reale, è vivamente consigliato effettuare test approfonditi in modalità demo. Inizia con una dimensione del lotto conservativa di 0,01 per valutarne le performance. Questo EA è ottimizzato per il trading sulle coppie di valute GBPUSD e USDJPY. Una delle caratteristiche principali di Hedging Star è la sua funzionali
    The Good Buyer
    Antonius Loubser
    Experts
    SAFE, GOOD RISK REWARD EA, EA DOES NOT OVER TRADE AND IS FOR THOSE WHO LOOK AT THE BIGGER PICTURE OF GOOD YEARLY RETURNS  Live Signal (4+ Months) >>> Click Here IT'S A PAID VERIFIED SIGNAL WITH LIVE PER SECOND UPDATES, I DON'T HIDE MY OPEN TRADES. After you bought EA, Please ask me if you need help to balance your lot sizes, so that SL'e on different pairs are not imbalanced. "The Good Buyer"   Is a multipair strategy, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, gr
    Account Risk Hedge Bot
    Clinton Dennis Edem
    Utilità
    Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Logistician Bot
    Yvan Musatov
    Experts
    Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
    HYT utility
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilità
    HYT (Help Your Trading)   è uno strumento progettato per aiutarti   a ridurre la media   delle tue posizioni in perdita utilizzando due tecniche principali: Media standard. Copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni nella direzione del trend. Questo strumento consente di gestire più posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia in acquisto che in vendita. HYT calcola automaticamente la dimensione della posizione successiva, il prezzo dell'ordine, la direzione per la media e la chiusura della po
    Stabilized dema cross robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Experts
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
    Dark Gold m1 TF
    Hudhaifa Mohammed Salih Abdullah Ali
    Experts
    Forex gold ea trade with high accuracy  This ea will give you a higher win rate with lower drawdown ,  Order number is 4 to 3 by month . This ea is optimized by your broker history data  So please contact me after purchase . Tf : 1m  Risk: 1000 = 0.05 lot size Ea Strategy : 1- order open : bollinger bands                        bears power  2- order close : envelopes                           bollinger bands Please send me  your review 
    The safest Martin
    Yong Fan
    Experts
    The safest Martin     The safest Martin 是一个多货币 EA，采用马丁策略，以其自有的波段算法为基础，并配以控仓技巧。只有价格到达关键位后EA才会发生交易。 The safest Martin 使用即时交易 4种货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDUSD、USDCAD，GBPCAD。算法信号通过十年数据跑测验证，可以实现平稳盈利。 EA 在所有时间框架上都有效，不会丧失其盈利能力。然而，在 H4上观察到了最大效率。在此周期上的风险/盈利比最好。 建议使用账户余额在美元 10000 以上，且每一万美金的仓Lots建议0.01开始。 Lots                                   是选择固定手数后的具体数值。 H01Symbol--H05Symbol      是参与操作的7个货币对。请根据交易商特有商品表示对应改动。货币对后缀添加。
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    Experts
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    Telegram Notify MT5
    Kin Hang Tan
    Utilità
    Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
    Stabilized dema cross indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicatori
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
    Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
    Fei Zeng
    Indicatori
    Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
    Forex Trend Detector MT5
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (12)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
    RSI Intelligent
    Sabil Yudifera
    Experts
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    Crash 5 EA
    Wayne Ysel
    Experts
    Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
    ScalpAuT
    Vadym Zhukovskyi
    5 (5)
    Experts
    ScalpAuT - a scalping timing bot Today we want to introduce the indispensable ScalpAuT assistant. This is an Expert Advisor that works on any financial pair according to the timings (time levels) of the VIST system. It took us a long time to decide whether to release an expert or not. Many people are looking for the Grail. They only dream of doing nothing, but earning millions of money. Dreaming is always good. But our advisor is definitely not for such people. Our Expert Advisor is designed for
    Scalping Dragon Master
    Amos Tsopotsa
    Experts
    This is a Scalping robot for Currency pairs and also for synthetic indexes  When you download ask for my telegram channel where you can PM and assist if you are having any challenges  I recommend the top 8 currency pairs as well as Volatility indexes, Step index, Jump indexes  Trading time frame for currencies is 5 minutes The Expert advisor also has market filters where you can chose sessions to trade, I mainly prefer market overlaps where there is more volatility in the market. I have also add
    The Simple Bot
    Subbiah Kumar
    Experts
    The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
    Cov echo trends indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicatori
    Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.95 (57)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    ProVolaBot
    Pierre Paul Amoussou
    Experts
    ProVolaBot è un robot di trading algoritmico progettato per operare sull’indice Volatility 100 (1s) tramite la piattaforma Deriv . Si basa su una strategia tecnica di rilevamento di rotture strutturali (breakout), combinata con un filtro di tendenza configurabile. Esegue operazioni in orari specifici e solo in determinati giorni della settimana. ProVolaBot è stato sviluppato per un uso responsabile. Non garantisce risultati né promette profitti . Offre una struttura automatizzata stabile e fles
    TrailingFusion
    Christos Iakovou
    Experts
    FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
    FREE
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    AI Hybrid Trader
    Catur Cipto Nugroho
    Experts
    AI Hybrid Trader EA The Intelligent Trading System That Adapts for You A new generation of intelligent trading systems powered by a true Hybrid AI. Engineered to adapt, learn, and give you full control over its AI training process. Stop using static EAs that fail in changing markets. Harness the power of an adaptive AI that learns from every trade and protects your account. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introducto
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Gann Model Forecast MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    Utilità
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    All in one Keylevel
    Trinh Minh Tung
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
    Trading Chaos Expert
    Gennadiy Stanilevych
    5 (10)
    Utilità
    This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
    GT Trade Manager
    Alexander Martin Koenig
    Utilità
    This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
    Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
    Jin Feng Liu
    Utilità
    A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
    Mt5BridgeBinary
    Leandro Sanchez Marino
    Utilità
    I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
    FiboPlusWaves MT5
    Sergey Malysh
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
    Xrade EA
    Yao Maxime Kayi
    Utilità
    Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
    IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
    Mirko Bastianini
    Utilità
    News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
    Technical Confluence Zones
    MIELD TECHNOLOGIES
    Utilità
    Technical confluence zones is a very popular tool for traders. This EA detects such zones by studying chart patterns, naked price levels, fib levels, SMA/EMA over multiple timeframes and more. The source data is loaded from Mytradingpet.com. To find out what are factored in when determining such zones, visit https://mytradingpet.com - a free service for all traders. The zones are color coded. Purple indicates the highest level of confluence.
    Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
    Tawanda Tinarwo
    Utilità
    PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
    Market book saver
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn
    Utilità
    Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
    GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
    Exler Consulting GmbH
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
    Hedge Ninja
    Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
    3 (2)
    Utilità
    Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
    Shortcuts
    Rouge Mouta
    Utilità
    Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
    Gold instrument scanner MT5
    Mei Lan Tang
    Utilità
    Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
    Gold Wire Trader MT5
    Yu You Zhang
    Utilità
    Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
    Gold trend scanner MT5
    Li Yun Zhang
    Utilità
    Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
    Carousel Triple gold MT5
    Hong En Wang
    Utilità
    Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
    Gold index expert MT5
    He Ming Lai
    Utilità
    Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
    Golden Route home MT5
    Gao Sun Liu
    Utilità
    Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
    Gold looks at several MT5
    Yi Shan Hou
    Utilità
    Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
    Bionic Forex
    Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
    Utilità
    Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
    WEB MT5 Licensing
    Louis Allotey
    Utilità
    ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
    Service that warns you of your margin level
    Serge Hilaire O Collin
    Utilità
    The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
    GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
    Shan Chen Mei
    Utilità
    基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
    BOTON para trading manual
    Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
    Utilità
    El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
    Bekenet Signal Generator
    Joseph Adgekawe Bekedemor
    Utilità
    Generatore di segnali Bekenet.. questo software è un consulente esperto ma non effettua scambi, invia solo segnali redditizi all'app mobile mt5 dell'utente una volta attivato l'ID metaqote..questo software fornisce un segnale di acquisto e vendita con uno stop loss dato. Il software funziona con MT5 e tempi di 15 minuti. Il generatore di segnali Bekenet è progettato utilizzando solo l'azione dei prezzi. Calcola il livello chiave su un periodo di tempo giornaliero, settimanale e di quattro ore e
    MT5 Looking
    Pengtao Liu
    Utilità
    一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手.   一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手. 一款实时显示点差的工具.非常好用. 是日常看价格的好帮手.
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione